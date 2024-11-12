Digital Health Product Manager Study Lifecycle Tooling, Evinova
2024-11-12
Evinova enables global life sciences to accelerate better health outcomes, by creating digital health solutions for clinical research. We are a separate business within the AstraZeneca group.
Our highly configurable SaaS solutions are used by patients, research sites, sponsors, and CROs throughout the clinical study lifecycle. As our business scales, strategic investments in the "study lifecycle tooling" that enables this process will be critical to driving efficiency, speed, quality, and an enhanced customer experience.
In this role, you will lead the design and development of a state-of-the-art platform for deploying these patient and site-facing technologies. You will work closely with subject matter experts both within and outside of the organization to deliver innovative approaches that transform the user experience, streamline product deployments, and support the efficient onboarding of new studies.
You will be accountable for the tooling product strategy and execution, partnering cross-functionally with engineering, design, and customer delivery teams. The scope includes tools for customer requirements documentation, content management, configuration management, ethics committee documentation, component libraries, and templates.
Engaging directly with our customers (clinical trial sponsors) and internal stakeholders, you will keep a laser focus on delivering software that improves our customers' outcomes in clinical development. Your goal will be to drive significant improvements to key business metrics, including reduced manual effort, cost, and delivery timelines; improved customer satisfaction for study teams; and enhanced quality and predictability.
This is a highly strategic role where you will need to balance the "big picture" with a deep understanding of the technical and operational details. You will act as a change agent, embedding new tools and technologies into the business and measuring their success. Fostering a learning organization and sharing knowledge will also be a critical part of the responsibilities.
Responsibilities:
You will:
* Craft a strategic product roadmap by synthesizing customer feedback, competitive insights, business priorities, and user needs.
* Prioritize the product backlog to maximize value delivery aligned with business objectives
* Lead cross-functional "crews" responsible for product discovery, design, development, testing, deployment, and support of tooling solutions.
* Partner closely with customer delivery to ensure tooling alignment, successful rollout, and measurable business impact
* Drive product discovery with internal and external stakeholders to continuously refine strategy and improvements
* Design efficient tools and systems to enable non-code configuration and independent deployment by customers, minimizing staff intervention
* Engage subject matter experts to spearhead enhancements that enable the Deployment organization's objectives
* Work closely with other product managers/owners across the organization
Essential Requirements:
* Well-developed Product Management skills and experience scaling digital products
* Demonstrated experience of software delivery success, measured by customer outcomes
* Familiarity with clinical trial delivery, pharmaceutical drug development, and the regulatory landscape governing technologies used in clinical trials.
* Proven track record of teamwork in a cross functional setting with internal as well as external partners
* Ability to challenge the status quo, take ownership and hold self and others accountable
* Senior Stakeholder management skill with together with proven problem-solving, collaboration and interpersonal leadership skills
* Effective problem and conflict solving skills
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to deal with ambiguity and create clarity
Desirable:
* Thrives in a fast-paced work environment, comfortable with complexity and uncertainty at times, lots of humour, dedication to deliver outcomes and motivated by the opportunity to rethink our approach to healthcare.
* Comfort and skills operating in a heavily matrixed organizations with excellent skills and intuition to manage the needs of various partners.
* Ability to manage and influence strategically and persuade tactfully, to acquire desired outcomes while maintaining effective, positive, organizational relationships
* Comprehensive understanding of dynamics affecting the pharmaceutical industry and needs for transformation
* Ability to work globally including international travel
So what's next?
Are you ready to bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the table? Brilliant! We have one seat available, and we hope it's yours!
Note that many successful candidates do not check every box. Studies have shown that people from underrepresented groups are less likely to apply to a job unless they meet every requirement. If you're excited about this role, please apply and allow our team to assess your application.
