Digital Health Business Development Manager
2024-07-18
This is where you save and sustain lives
At Baxter, we are deeply connected by our mission. No matter your role at Baxter, your work makes a positive impact on people around the world. You'll feel a sense of purpose throughout the organization, as we know our work improves outcomes for millions of patients.
Baxter's products and therapies are found in almost every hospital worldwide, in clinics and in the home. For over 85 years, we have pioneered significant medical innovations that transform healthcare.
Together, we create a place where we are happy, successful and inspire each other. This is where you can do your best work.
Join us at the intersection of saving and sustaining lives-where your purpose accelerates our mission.
As a Digital Health Business Manager based in Sweden, you proudly represent Baxter and our products. Your keen understanding of our deep portfolio of products and belief in the value and quality they provide to patients fuels your confidence. Your primary goal will be to drive revenue growth by generating new leads, building strong customer relationships, and closing sales deals.
Your Team
We're a friendly, collaborative group of people who push each other to do better every day. By challenging ourselves and others, we find outstanding strategies to close deals and expand our skills. Whether out in the field with a partner or tackling challenges with your territory team, you always have camaraderie and support to help you accomplish your goals.
In this role, you will be responsible for delivering an annual regional sales target and profitable delivery and managing a robust pipeline. This is a very diverse role, and we will need an individual with the skills to work with the broader team across ICNET to ensure we sustain and grow a robust business moving forward.
What you will be doing:
Direct sales of Baxter's Digital solution ICNET and deliver annual sales revenue target for your territory
Build a strong pipeline of qualified leads and convert them into sales opportunities
Conduct product presentations and demonstrations tailored to meet client requirements.
Prepare and implement an annual territory business plan using available analytical tools to derive maximum sales and market penetration.
Stay engaged with teammates to understand and exploit new and existing businesses in the territory, follow up on opportunities, and collaborate!
Completes the administrative aspects (pipeline management, expense reporting, response to e-mail/voice mail, etc.) on a detailed and timely basis; adheres to company policy on pricing, free goods, phone use, etc.
What you will bring:
At least 3 years of digital sales experience
Proficient in Swedish and English
Good knowledge of Healthcare IT and experience selling in this arena is helpful.
Skills in prospecting, relationship-building, and closing. A flair for exploring, locating, and proposing new business deals and commercial models. Identifies barriers to change and addresses these appropriately.
Ability to easily switch between a comprehensive overview of market dynamics and detailed troubleshooting when required.
Knowledge of country healthcare structures, national healthcare politics, and hospital financing.
Ability to negotiate at c-suite levels.
Self-management and organizational skills, ability to travel
What we can offer
Being part of a digital journey and exciting product innovations.
Great team and work atmosphere.
A company focusing on Inclusion and Diversity.
