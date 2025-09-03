Digital Experience Designer (UX)
2025-09-03
Job Description
About the Team:
H&M has a proud history of design, style and fashion that reaches millions of customers. We, in Digital Experience Design, translate H&M's rich design heritage into modern, inclusive digital experiences that connect with customers and colleagues-online and in-store.
Our Design Community is a diverse team of talented and passionate designers and researchers who work tightly with cross-functional product teams, driving both the customer and colleague facing experiences for the H&M Brand.
About the Role:
As a Digital Experience Designer, you'll help shape how millions of customers experience fashion and how thousands of colleagues engage with our digital tools. You'll design and improve user experiences across H&M, working closely with your fellow designers, developers, and stakeholders in Tech, Marketing and Commercial units.
You thrive in a collaborative environment and enjoy solving complex challenges. You take ownership of your work, communicate clearly, and always keep users at the center of your design decisions.
As a person, you believe in a culture rooted in collaboration, transparency, psychological safety, and trust. You work with a strong focus on value creation and growth, taking full ownership and accountability while serving our stakeholders with clarity and openness. You are motivated by making a real impact-both through the experiences you design and the way you contribute to a thriving team culture.
Responsibilities:
Create user-centred design solutions by developing flows, wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity UI that clearly communicate design intent and elevate user experience.
Collaborate cross-functionally with product managers, developers, and stakeholders to align design with business goals, technical feasibility and the brand direction.
Conduct user research through user interviews, surveys, usability testing, and analytics to uncover user needs, behaviors and pain points, to inform design decisions.
Present design concepts with a clear rationale grounded in user insights, business context, and product strategy.
Contribute to our Design System by ensuring consistency, scalability and adoption across products.
Design inclusive experiences by applying accessibility best practices, including WCAG guidelines, ensuring all users can confidently engage with our digital products.
Facilitate collaborative workshops that foster alignment and guide teams toward shared design direction.
Contribute to defining UX metrics to measure and track design impact.
Champion a user-first mindset, advocating for both customer and colleague needs throughout the product development lifecycle.
Integrate industry trends and best practices into your design work.
Qualifications
6+ years of experience designing for various digital platforms, such as app/web platforms and internal tools, ideally within large-scale organizations.
Strong communication skills with the ability to simplify the complex and bring clarity in ambiguous situations.
Experience in driving design initiatives across the full product development lifecycle, with a proactive and self-directed mindset.
Strong knowledge in UX Research, using both qualitative and quantitative methods to uncover insights and inform product strategy.
Proven experience with Design Systems, applying component-based design principles and thinking systemically.
Comfortable working with tools like Figma, Miro, UserZoom and Jira.
Additional Information
This is a permanent, full-time position based in Stockholm, Sweden. The role is on-site in our offices in Marievik with flexibility for hybrid work.
Please submit your CV in English.
Due to data policies, we can only accept applications through our career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees a comprehensive benefits package, including global and local offerings.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're committed to creating an inclusive and diverse workplace. We welcome applications from people of all backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives.
