Digital Domain Lead - Digital Steel Mill Domain

About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel,is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.Digital Domain Lead - Steel Mill
We are looking for a Digital Domain Lead that can lead the overall development of digital capabilities within the Digital Steel Mill domain. The Digital Steel Mill team is responsible for the digital solutions that support the steel mill operations.
The Digital Domain Lead drives the development of digital solutions to operate and optimize steel mill operations, improve efficiency, and enhance decision-making, working closely with steel mill stakeholders to understand business needs, prioritize features, and ensure that the digital development aligns with operational goals.
The Digital Domain Lead will manage the product roadmap, oversee the development process, and ensure the successful adoption of technology that contributes to improved productivity, safety and sustainability in the steel mill.
This position is based in Boden and is part of Stegra's digital team.
Responsibilities:
Understand and translate business needs
Collaborate with plant managers, engineers, and stakeholders to gather requirements.
Ensure digital initiatives align with operational and business priorities while fostering a shared understanding among teams.
Backlog management
Establish and maintain a clear, actionable product roadmap.
Prioritize and maintain the product backlog, ensuring the most critical features are delivered first.
Incorporate feedback from users and stakeholders into the backlog.
Foster collaboration with development teams
Work closely with development teams to define technical requirements.
Oversee sprint planning and ensure alignment with the roadmap.
Encourage cross-functional dialogue to foster shared ownership and alignment.
Communicate and train stakeholders
Regularly update stakeholders on product progress and performance.
Ensure training and support for personnel to ensure successful adoption of new digital tools.
Business architecture alignment
Ensure that digital solutions align with the overall business architecture
Collaborate with enterprise architects and leadership to ensure that digital tools support the long-term strategy, business processes and structure of the organization.
Ensure consistency between the digital product's design and the overall business model and operational workflows
Qualifications:
We are looking for someone with:
A University degree, MSc in computer science or other relevant area
A understanding of product development lifecycles, from concept to delivery.
Proven ability to define and prioritize product roadmaps, manage backlogs, and execute sprint plans.
Familiarity with Industry 4.0 technologies, including IoT, AI, data analytics, and automation in industrial settings.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills to explain complex digital solutions in simple terms to non-technical stakeholders.
Ability to work closely with enterprise architects to ensure alignment of digital solutions with long-term business goals.
Experience in driving digital transformation initiatives and managing resistance to change within traditional industrial environments.
A demonstrated ability to foster openness to change and guide teams through digital transformation in traditional industrial environments.
Location:Boden, Sweden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra'sgrowth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
