Digital Content Creator- AD/UX/UI Designer
2025-02-19
We are looking for a "Digital Content Creator- AD/UX/UI Designer" for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is in April, 9 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment Description:
As a Designer, you will create engaging, high-quality digital content that strengthens the visual identity of our brands, Libresse and TENA. Your work will be utilized across multiple digital platforms, including social media (Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat), websites, digital services, and email marketing. You will play a key role in shaping the brand experience through UX/UI design, motion graphics, and visual storytelling.
Key Responsibilities:
• UX/UI & Visual Design: Ensure consistency across digital touch points by creating visually compelling and user-friendly content.
• Graphic & Motion Design: Design static and animated assets, such as banners, social media graphics, and GIFs.
• Illustrations: Create custom illustrations for web and social media.
• Video Editing & Content Creation: Adapt, edit, and produce engaging short-form video content for digital channels.
• Concept & Strategy Development: Work closely with marketing and brand teams to conceptualize and execute creative campaigns.
• Collaboration & Iteration: Work in an agile environment, iterating on designs based on feedback and data-driven insights.
Requirements:
• A relevant educational background.
• 3+ years of experience as a Digital Content Designer, UX/UI Designer, or Visual Designer, preferably from an agency or in-house creative team.
• Strong proficiency in Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Premiere Pro), Figma, and other industry-standard tools.
• Experience in branding, typography, and composition with a strong eye for aesthetics.
• Familiarity with motion design and video editing for social media.
• Ability to prioritize tasks and work efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
• Fluent in Swedish and English.
We also like it if you have:
• Experience from a large matrix organisation involving many stakeholders
• Experience of managing several project timelines and budgets simultaneously
• Photographing & Filming skills
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in April, 9 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
