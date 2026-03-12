Digital Buyer
We are looking for a Digital Buyer for a company in Gothenburg. Start is in May, 8-month limited contract to begin with.
Your main tasks: - Lead and drive global category strategies into actionable sourcing plans that deliver measurable business results. - Negotiate and achieve cost savings, robust contracts, and supplier performance improvements against defined KPIs. - Engage and influence internal stakeholders to ensure business decisions are aligned with priorities and performance goals.
• Confidently manage challenging negotiations and internal discussions, prioritizing business value over administrative convenience. -Negotiate contracts and agreements to secure optimal commercial terms and measurable business benefits. - Collaborate with group company's procurement teams to utilize strategies that maximize corporate synergies.
Competences Applies the competency in day-to-day work and does so consistently across different tasks, for various customers, products, or solutions. - Experience in category management, procurement, and negotiation, complemented by strong analytical capabilities, including the ability to conduct spend analysis and opportunity assessments. - BSc (or higher) in Business Administration, Economics or Technical discipline from a university - Full proficiency in MS office, specifically Excel and PowerPoint - Have a global mindset and strong business acumen
• 5+ years of strategic procurement experience, with at least 3 years in an IT Procurement role Fluency in English
Interfaces Stakeholders such as: Internal: cross-regional/global and/or interaction with Management External: Suppliers
Deliveries Execute and complete ongoing and new RFQ's. Ensure that relevant software and hardware have negotiated and valid contracts. Optimize existing portfolio. Liaise with stakeholder and Procurement to set strategies for current portfolio
Other requirements IT experience
The team
A team of three buyers, one contract specialist and a category manager. The buyer are divided to support different domains within the Digital area
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in May, 8-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
