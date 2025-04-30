Diagnostic Engineer
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2025-04-30
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As a Diagnostic Engineer, you will establish and develop methods and processes to create service information for workshops in China. You will need a new way of thinking in a new environment with new types of demands and prerequisites with the added complexity of combining the new with the already established systems and processes within Scania. This means that you will contribute to the development of a new service organisation for China and be a mentor.
Job Responsibilities
You will develop software and hardware troubleshooting, maintenance- and repair methods for trucks, participate in the development work in the product development stage, and act as an advocate for service information and requirements concerning serviceability. You will teach how to carry out methods and time studies that will later be described and used by Scania's mechanics in China. This means that you need to translate complex technology into easy-to-understand working methods and equipment that will be used during the product's life cycle.
As the main R&D organisation will be located in China the position requires shorter and/or longer trips to China.
Who You Are
You are a Master's engineer and have at least five years of work experience in similar tasks. The alternative is that you have longer work experience from development work in the product development process with vehicles. Product knowledge of trucks is an advantage.
You have a great interest in technology and product development, and have the ability to work both independently and in groups where your good communication skills facilitate your cross-functional work. You master Swedish and English in both speech and writing.
Good computer skills and CAD experience are prerequisites since method studies are often carried out using CAD and simulations. Knowledge about electrical vehicle system architecture and both software and hardware maintenance repair diagnostic methods is an advantage. You are also interested in developing a new organisation and want to teach others.
As a person, you are results-oriented, structured, and thrive in a fast-paced environment. You are not afraid of trying new ways of thinking and complex challenges. You are flexible as a person and in the way you work, as well as in the day-to-day tasks.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We are the aftermarket diagnostics team within R&D Industrial Operations Asia. Our goal is to develop robust, cost-effective and high-performance solutions for Scania's future truck offering in the Chinese market - the largest and most competitive in the world. The team works with early-phase innovation and architecture, combining Scania knowledge with local expertise and cross-brand collaboration within the TRATON Group.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-11. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Eva Kindborn, Talent Aquisition Specialist, eva.kindborn@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9312388