DevOps-engineer Lund
2023-05-03
Are you skilled in DevOps and Clouds and want to take your next career step? Then we would like to meet you! We are looking for talented DevOps engineers who are interested to work with modern technology and construction for a sustainable future. With us at ALTEN in Lund, you work in a dynamic, innovative and international environment together with knowledgeable and supportive colleagues. Does it sound interesting? Apply today!
WE OFFER YOU:
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
ROLE DESCRIPTION:
As a DevOps engineer with us, you will be part of our amazing international consulting team where our consultants possess different skills in IT. You will have various tasks and the opportunity to work with national and international projects at one of our world-leading customers.
We appriciate if you are communicative, responsive and value good cooperation. We would like you to have a background in development and are passionate about DevOps. Perhaps you also have experience of being a technical consultant or advisor.
We need you who are experienced in:
Python, GoLang or Bash
AWS, Azure or Google cloud platform
CI / CD
Docker or Kubernetes
Git, Jenkins or Gerrit
Atlassian
And have
MINIMUM 3 YEARS of practical experience of DevOps
It makes you even more interesting for us if you have:
Work experience in agile environments
ABOUT ALTEN:
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
