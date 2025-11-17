DevOps to Dise in Karlstad
2025-11-17
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
, Varberg
, Lund
At Dise, we offer market-leading software for Digital In-store experiences. Dise works with forward-thinking brands, such as Volvo, M&S, J.Lindeberg, and Uniqlo. From our offices in Sweden, Norway, US and the UK, we enable our partners and their customers to design and implement unique Digital In-store solutions. We call it Dise - Digital In-store experience. Dise is part of the Vertiseit Group, listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden.
Are you looking for an opportunity to thrive in a forward-thinking product company with a strong team spirit?
Dise is expanding and is now looking for a DevOps to join our team in Karlstad!
The Role
As a DevOps at Dise, you will play a central role in building and maintaining the infrastructure and pipelines that power our software platform for Digital In-store experiences. You will ensure that our development and delivery processes are efficient, reliable, and scalable, enabling our teams to move fast without compromising quality or stability.
In this role, you will:
Design, implement, and maintain robust DevOps pipelines and infrastructure to support scalable, secure, and high-performing applications.
Manage and optimize cloud infrastructure to ensure reliability, scalability, and cost-efficiency.
Collaborate closely with developers to streamline code deployment, enhance automation, and improve system performance.
Drive continuous improvement in DevOps practices, infrastructure as code, and security posture across environments.
Operate and maintain our existing infrastructure based on Node.js, NGINX, and Azure, including virtual servers hosted in co-location.
Monitor, deploy, and update systems using Octopus Deploy, Azure CLI, and Bicep.
Support migration efforts from Bitbucket to GitHub, including repositories and CI/CD pipelines.
Create and manage build pipelines in TeamCity and Jenkins, ensuring version control and deployment efficiency.
Set up and optimize developer environments in GitHub and other tools to boost productivity and collaboration.
Who You Are
We are looking for a hands-on and curious DevOps professional who enjoys working in a collaborative environment. You are passionate about automation, scalable systems, and creating smooth developer experiences.
To succeed in this role, you have:
Several years of hands-on experience in DevOps, system engineering, or cloud infrastructure.
Solid knowledge of CI/CD tools such as Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions, Jenkins, or GitLab CI.
Experience with cloud platforms like Azure or AWS.
Proficiency in scripting or programming languages such as Python, Bash, PowerShell, or similar.
Strong experience with containerization (Docker, Kubernetes) and infrastructure as code (Bicep, Terraform, ...).
A solid understanding of networking, monitoring, and security best practices.
Fluent proficiency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Nice to have:
Experience working in SaaS or product development environments.
Familiarity with .NET environments and modern web architectures.
Background in software development with a DevOps mindset.
Why Join Dise?
We offer an inclusive work environment where you will be surrounded by skilled and passionate colleagues.
Well-being first - Enjoy health initiatives and a generous wellness allowance.
Team spirit & fun - We believe in having fun together and organizing activities to create great memories.
Learn & grow - Work alongside talented colleagues in a collaborative and knowledge-sharing environment.
Job security & benefits - At Dise, we offer a collective agreement to ensure fair working conditions.
Career opportunities - We invest in internal career paths and development opportunities to help you grow with us.
Practical Information
Location: Full-time position at our office in Karlstad Application deadline: 15th November (We recruit on an ongoing basis, so apply as soon as possible!)
If you have any questions please contact johanna.lindholm@dise.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-06
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556643-1150), https://dise.com Arbetsplats
Dise Kontakt
Johanna Lindholm johanna.lindholm@dise.com
9607175