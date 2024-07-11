DevOps Tech Lead
2024-07-11
ECARX is a global mobility-tech company partnering with OEMs to reshape the automotive landscape as the industry transitions to an all-electric future. As OEMs develop new vehicle platforms from the ground up, ECARX is developing a full stack solution - central computer, System-on a chip (SoCs) and software to continuously improve the in-car user experience. The company's products have been integrated into more than 5 million cars worldwide and continues to shape the interaction between people and vehicles advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility.
Role Purpose
To lead the strategic direction and execution of seamless software deployments and operations, ensuring the highest standards of system reliability and efficiency. This role demands leadership and collaboration with senior software developers, system operators, and other IT leaders to innovate and streamline code releases, driving continuous improvement and excellence.
Responsibilities
Lead and mentor a team of software developers, system operators, and IT professionals to manage and streamline complex code releases and deployments.
Architect, build, and maintain advanced tools and frameworks for deployment, monitoring, and operations to ensure robust and scalable infrastructure performance.
Oversee and troubleshoot critical issues across development, test, and production environments, enhancing system reliability and performance.
Design, implement, and optimize continuous integration (CI) and continuous deployment (CD) pipelines to support agile software development and release processes.
Regularly monitor and analyze service performance metrics, implementing strategic improvements to boost efficiency and reliability.
Develop and enforce best practices for 24/7 on-call rotations and incident management, providing expert-level incident response and ensuring service excellence.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align IT operations with business objectives and drive innovation in deployment strategies.
Outputs
Leadership in achieving efficient and reliable software deployment processes that significantly enhance the agility and performance of IT operations.
Development and implementation of a robust suite of tools for deployment and monitoring that supports and advances operational excellence.
Rapid and effective resolution of complex issues, ensuring minimal disruption to critical services.
Advanced CI/CD pipelines that drive faster, more secure, and efficient code releases.
Enhanced service performance through strategic monitoring, proactive issue resolution, and timely system enhancements.
Consistent delivery of reliable and responsive incident management, upholding and surpassing organizational operational standards. Så ansöker du
