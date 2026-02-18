DevOps Specialist (DataOps)
2026-02-18
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
A major player in the banking sector is modernizing its data platform to build a future-proof and compliant foundation. You will support the migration from an on-premise data lake based on Cloudera-supported Apache technologies to a cloud-native architecture on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The target setup emphasizes containerization, managed services (including Dataproc) and infrastructure-as-code. You will join the delivery team and contribute hands-on to establishing a sustainable platform for the future.
Job DescriptionSupport the migration of an on-premise data lake to Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Work with Spark-based data processing in a modernized platform setup.
Implement and maintain containerized workloads using Docker and Kubernetes.
Build and manage infrastructure using Terraform (infrastructure-as-code).
Contribute to ETL and data pipeline work, including database-related activities.
Work with and support components in the Cloudera/Apache ecosystem, including NiFi.
Collaborate in an engineering team environment where you contribute directly to delivery.
Requirements4-8 years of relevant experience
English (Swedish is meritorious)
Apache Spark
Containerization (Docker, Kubernetes)
Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)
Apache NiFi
Python
SQL
Database management and ETL processes
Cloudera ecosystem
Scala
Nice to haveCloud experience
CI/CD pipelines
Apache Airflow
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), especially Dataproc
Observability and monitoring tools
YAML
Linux and Windows
GCP Event Hubs
Elasticsearch
Kibana
Command-line interface (CLI) proficiency
Application
