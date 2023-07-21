DevOps engineer within Automotive
Company Description
AFRY is European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 devoted experts in Infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalization, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Job Description
As DevOps engineer at AFRY you will be part of developing SW to systems in close cooperation with the client as part of our inhouse operations at Lindholmen, Gothenburg.
Qualifications
We are looking for you with technical background, Bsc /Msc in electrical engineering, data engineering or similar. For this role we believe that you have many years of experience from SW development and working as DevOps engineer.
DevOps engineer
Competencies required
Strong understanding of software development, testing, and deployment processes
Proficiency in scripting languages, particularly Python, for automation tasks
Knowledge of DevOps principles and best practices
Specific software knowledge
Strong skills in Python
Strong skills in Docker
Strong skills in Jenkins
Proficiency in using Git for version control, including branching, merging, and resolving conflicts. Familiarity with tools like GitLab, Bitbucket, or GitHub for code collaboration and integration with CI/CD pipelines.
Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD): Deep understanding of CI/CD principles and practices, including implementing automated build processes, integration of test automation, artifact management, and deployment pipelines.
Additional Information
Welcome with your application! Note that we are entering vacation times so response time may be a bit longer.
Contact us for questions:
Ellinor Dahlqvist, recruiting partner, ellinor.dahlqvist@afry.com
Torgrim Brochmann, section manager, torgrim.brochmann@afry.com
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. Så ansöker du
