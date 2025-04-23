DevOps Engineer to cutting-edge company!
2025-04-23
Ready to take the next step in your career and be where the action is-at a place where your ambitions meet cutting-edge technology? Discover a world of opportunities at Mycronic!
About the CompanyMycronic is a globally recognized pioneer in high-precision production equipment, known for continuously pushing the boundaries of technology together with its customers. By providing industry-leading support, Mycronic ensures that electronics and display manufacturers stay competitive and efficient in the long term.
As a trusted partner to leaders in the surface mount technology (SMT) sector, the semiconductor industry, and the automotive field, Mycronic delivers innovative products, services, and solutions that shape the future of electronics-from sophisticated displays to life-saving medical implants and next-generation satellites.
About the RoleAs a DevOps Infrastructure Engineer, you'll step into a versatile, cross-functional role where you'll help build robust infrastructure and act as a power user of various tools in our DevOps ecosystem. This includes GitLab, Artifactory, Kubernetes, Docker, VMware, Azure Cloud, and Black Duck.
You will be the go-to expert on tools that support the entire software development lifecycle-from development to deployment. Strong programming skills are essential to effectively work with and maintain these tools, minimize downtime, and develop new scripts and solutions to automate your daily tasks.
We're Looking for Someone With: A BSc or MSc in Computer Science, Software Engineering or equivalent experience
A minimum of 3 years working experience in relevant field
Solid knowledge in Python programming
Experience with scripting languages such as Bash or PowerShell
Basic knowledge of software testing frameworks
Experience evalutating testing new tools and methos to improve IT development efficiency.
It is also beneficial if you have: Experience in ML operations
Proficiency in Swedish (written and spoekn)
But most importantly we believe that you are: A self-driven and proactive individual with a passion for technology.
A structured and organised team player.
A good communicator that is not afraid to contribute with their ideas.
Other information:
Start date: Autumn 2025
Location: Täby, with the possibility to work remotely up to 2 days a week
Scope: Full-time
Employment type: This is an employment with A-hub, with a possibility to be employed directly with Mycronic after 6 months. Salary and benefits are discussed separately. Ersättning
