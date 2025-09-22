DevOps Engineer
2025-09-22
About the client
We are now looking for a DevOps Engineer to join our client, an international software company developing advanced platforms for the iGaming industry. In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring that their platform runs smoothly, securely, and at scale.
The company develops platforms and systems for the iGaming industry and today holds a leading position in the market. Their journey began with a poker product and has since expanded to include a casino platform now used by companies worldwide. By licensing their products, they provide customers with the tools to build on and create success in their own operations.
About the role
You will work closely with the development teams to optimize delivery pipelines and operations environments, while contributing to the continued development of a highly stable platform with an impressive track record of zero unplanned downtime.
The workweek typically includes a mix of development, operations, and improvement initiatives. You will spend three days per week at the office in Slussen, Stockholm, collaborating with your team, while the remaining time often allows for focused remote work.
Typical projects include building integrations for new casino clients, setting up front-end lobbies where games are displayed, ensuring payment solutions run seamlessly, and developing monitoring and alerting systems to guarantee availability and reliability.
Your profile
We are looking for someone with the following qualifications:
At least two years of experience working with AWS.
Experience from transaction-heavy systems (e.g. banking, trading, or iGaming)
Strong knowledge of Kubernetes and container orchestration.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines, preferably using Jenkins.
Understanding of Java applications and tools such as Maven.
Knowledge of MySQL and databases.
Strong communication skills in English, both spoken and written.
Meritorious qualifications include experience from the iGaming industry, Infrastructure as Code and automation, knowledge of networking and security in cloud environments, and proficiency in Swedish.
On a personal level, you are proactive and forward-thinking, with the ability to identify improvements before they become issues. You thrive in a small team environment, taking initiative while also being a collaborative team player. The role requires a balance of structure and flexibility, where you contribute both to long-term development and daily operations.
Other details
Salary: Fixed monthly salary
Scope: Full-time, permanent position
Start: As soon as possible, considering your notice period
Location: Stockholm, Slussen
We review applications on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Submit your application today!
About us
Procruitment is Sweden's only career agency within IT, Tech, and Engineering. Through proactive recruitment, we connect attractive employers with people who share the same goals and ambitions. Whether you are an experienced leader or taking your very first step in your career, we are here to help you reach your goals - while caring about you, your journey, and your well-being along the way.
