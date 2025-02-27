DevOps Engineer
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Do you find satisfaction in leveraging your technical expertise to support and enhance our cloud infrastructure, ultimately contributing to Power Climate Smarter Living?
We are seeking to strengthen our cloud operations team with an additional DevOps Engineer who is passionate about technical challenges and continually strives to find better and more efficient ways to deliver services to our customers.
In our department we are operating the Vattenfall Digital Platform, this comes with a big variety of tasks to ensure stable cloud services (including: supporting developers with Azure DevOps pipeline and other ADO related CI/CD demands, creating self-services, code management, coding support, Azure DevOps support and management, maintain central ARM / Bicep templates ,support cloud projects to build cloud native applications, support / management of Snowflake and databricks and the deployment of OpenAI services). That is why we are now looking to hire a Devops Engineer to support the below tasks.
What will you do?
Assist developers in CI/CD support and configurations management in Azure DevOps.
Maintain and manage central ARM/Bicep templates for infrastructure automation.
Administration support and management of Snowflake and Databricks platforms.
Identify opportunities to automate repetitive tasks and improve workflows.
Design, implement and extend Azure cloud infrastructure with automated build and deployment pipelines.
Collaborate with technical leads, cloud architects, and stakeholders to elicit functional requirements.
Maintain self-service platforms, based on .NET Core and Angular tech stack.
Location
Any Vattenfall IT localization: Berlin, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Gliwice, or Katowice
Qualifications
Your profile / who are you?
As our DevOps Engineer you have:
A degree, e.g., a Bachelor's degree in IT/Management, Engineering, Business Administration, or a related field; or equivalent professional experience.
Knowledge of Azure Cloud automation and CI/CD technologies (e.g., Azure DevOps, GitHub).
Experience or interest in working with infrastructure automation tools such as Terraform, Azure ARM, Powershell scripting.
Knowledge of Databricks and Snowflake administration is a plus.
Excellent communication skills, very good knowledge of English.
Experience in agile software development (Scrum).
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than 31.03.2025. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website and that you refrain from submitting a cover letter with your application. You apply quickly and easily by answering screening questions and attaching your CV.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Lukas Berthold via mail: lukas.berthold@vattenfall.de
Trade Union representatives are Akademikerna - Sofi Wadström and Silvija Vatkovic, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Juha Siipilehto, Unionen - Inger Strandberg. You can reach them on 08-739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
