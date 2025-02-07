DevOps Engineer
The Role - Catalyst of Transformation
At Volvo Vehicle Technology, we are committed to technological innovation. We are seeking a Senior Full-Stack Engineer to join our Software Factory team. Your expertise will drive the evolution of our software development practices.
As a member of our Vehicle Software Factory, you'll work closely with our Metrics Team to implement robust back-end technologies, infrastructure, and data management practices. Your mission is to develop scalable, efficient applications that enhance our software development processes. You will actively code to ensure the highest quality and performance of our software solutions.
What you will do
As a DevOps Engineer, you will work with full-stack development by leading development tasks focusing on back-end development and infrastructure design. You will work with system architecture, designing, and maintaining scalable backend systems using Node.js and Python.
You will oversee the integration of front-end and back-end components to ensure a seamless user experience. You will conduct and lead code reviews to foster continuous improvement. Implementing data management techniques, you will analyze and leverage relationships between test results, code, and parameters.
Your responsibilities will also include infrastructure management, where you will design and manage infrastructure using Ansible, Terraform, and Azure. You will develop and maintain a microservices architecture to ensure scalability and reliability. Additionally, you will utilize Docker for containerization, managing applications within Azure.
Additionally, you will work with:
• Technological advancement: Stay updated on emerging backend and infrastructure technologies.
• Hands-on coding: Engage in coding to develop and maintain software solutions.
• Mentorship: Mentor junior developers in backend development and infrastructure management.
Who are you?
We are looking for a candidate with a strong background in computer science, software engineering, or a related field, with expertise in backend development and infrastructure management. You should have proficiency in Node.js, Python, Ansible, Terraform, React.js, and Docker, with a deep understanding of infrastructure design, including cloud services, databases, and CI/CD pipelines.
A key aspect of this role is DevOps, requiring hands-on experience with Ansible for automation, Terraform for infrastructure as code, and Azure for cloud services. You should also have experience in developing and maintaining microservices architecture to ensure scalability and reliability.
Strong problem-solving skills are essential, along with the ability to design scalable software solutions. Additionally, we value leadership skills, including the ability to mentor and support junior team members.
Excellent communication skills in English are required, as well as a commitment to continuous learning to stay updated with industry trends and best practices.
Must-have technical skills:
• Node.js
• Python
• React.js
• Docker
Must-have experience:
• DevOps
• Microservice architecture
Bonus skills:
Ansible
Terraform
Join us in pushing the boundaries of technology and creating high-quality, state-of-the-art applications where coding is crucial to our success!
