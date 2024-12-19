DevOps Engineer
2024-12-19
At Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions, we're seeking a skilled and motivated DevOps Engineer to join our team and drive the efficiency, reliability, and scalability of our development and deployment processes. A great opportunity to work closely with development, operations, and engineering teams to build and optimize our cloud infrastructure, leveraging the latest technologies and best practices in DevOps.
Shortly about us
Our team consists of 15-20 developers divided into cross-functional sub-teams. We own and develop the end-to-end solution from software on the customers equipment, through the cloud solution and out to the mobile and web application in the hand of the user. We have high autonomy and can avoid a lot of the slower aspects of larger companies, while benefiting from the financial stability of a large profitable business.
About your job
In this position, you design, deploy and maintain our cloud infrastructure on Azure, ensuring security, scalability and high availability. You manage containerized applications using Kubernetes, overseeing deployment, scaling and monitoring of microservices. By using Terraform to ensure consistent deployments, you implement and maintain Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solutions. You develop and manage release pipelines, supporting CI/CD best practices to improve deployment frequency, reduce lead time, and optimize recovery from incidents.
Your responsibilities include:
Application management on IoT devices for smooth integration and deployment of software to embedded devices.
Collaborate with development teams to automate, monitor, and improve deployment workflows.
Set up and monitor alerts, health checks, and dashboards for system and application performance.
Troubleshoot and resolve infrastructure issues, performing root cause analysis and implementing corrective actions.
Document processes, standards, and best practices to support knowledge sharing and team efficiency.
The location for this position is Malmö, Sweden and we offer a hybrid work solution.
Your profile
We're looking for skilled engineer with a bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience. You have experience with at least one of the big cloud providers (Azure, GCP or AWS), including management of infrastructure and applications. Hands-on experience with Kubernetes is essential, along with proficiency in Terraform or other similar tools for Infrastructure such as Code (IaC). Experience in edge/IoT application deployment and maintenance is a plus, as well as familiarity with CI/CD tools and processes, such as Azure DevOps or similar. Previous experience in an agile environment, working closely with cross-functional teams, is valuable, along with a development background using Java, Typescript, C++, Kotlin or Swift.
We place great value on your personal qualities! You have strong problem-solving skills, with a proven track record of troubleshooting complex system issues in production environments. Excellent communication skills and a collaborative mindset enable you to build and maintain relationships. With a team-oriented approach, you foster a positive work environment and achieve collective goals.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Anders Hovén, recruiting manager, anders.hoven@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Riccardo Repetto, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)40 409 394
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
At Sandvik, we value work-life balance and due to the holidays, it may take a little bit longer until we reply in this process.
How to apply
Send your application no later than January 16, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0074175.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2023 , sales were approximately 11.5 billion SEK with about 2,900 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Hyllie Boulevard 53 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions - Malmö Jobbnummer
9070455