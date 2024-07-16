Devops Engineer
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth we are now recruiting for a DevOps Engineer to be based at our office in Gothenburg.
Our Digital Enterprise Solutions (DES) Department leverages extensive manufacturing know-how for enlightened enterprise systems. Our deep industry experience allows us to drastically reduce process time and effectively streamline business flows for any organization. Our world-class consultants enable organizations to realize the power of the integrated enterprise by providing superior consulting and implementation services.
The role:
As a DevOps team member, you will develop an automated process for building and testing software which is constructed by our customer with model-based design and C/C++ code.
We use Zuul from OpenStack together with Git and Gerrit as the basis of our CI/CD tool chain. This automated process handles all the required steps for creating and delivering a binary file ready to be downloaded to our cars.
You will be a part of a team responsible for deciding the future of our Software Factory with its CI/CD system to support hundreds of developers.
Main responsibilities:
• Develop and maintain an automated process to assure software quality
• Maintain and update current scripts/tools to support an evolving software
• Evaluate and develop new tools to support developers
Required qualifications:
• Master of Science in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or equivalent
• Expertise working with C/C++ and Python
• Experience working with continuous integration tools
• Understanding of software development workflow and processes
Meritorious:
• Zuul
• Experience in software development for embedded systems
• Git/Gerrit
• Ansible
• Cloud infrastructure
• Docker
• Linux
• Matlab
• Understanding of model-based systems, Simulink/TargetLink
• Experience with issue tracking tools and an Agile way of working
Personal qualities:
• A good ability of communication and team work is essential
• Structured, with good analytical and problem-solving skills
• Capable of focusing on both daily issues and long term visions
• Interested in new tools and technologies
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
