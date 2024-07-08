DevOps Engineer
2024-07-08
DevPort is seeking an experienced DevOps engineer who has lead teams before. If you are passionate about optimizing development processes and have a strong technical background, we want you to join us!
As a DevOps Engineer, you are a consultant and part of our area digital solutions in Gothenburg. You will work with in-house teams or at one of our product-developing client sites, optimizing the integration and build flow for software in large and complex systems.
We are looking for someone who has:
• B.Sc/M.Sc in Computer Science, IT, Software Engineering or similar.
• Minimum 5 years of experience within DevOps.
• Proficiency in programming with Python.
• Familiar with working in: Windows, Linux, Unix
• Strong scripting skills with Bash and Shell.
• Experience with using terminal (vim/nano/emacs), process monitoring, performance monitoring, and networking monitoring.
• Experience with containers Docker, Podman, Buildah.
• Experience with container orchestration k8s, proxmox, docker swarm.
• Familiarity with agile methodologies.
• Fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
Meritorious:
• Experience with CI/CD tools such as GitLab CI, Jenkins and Artifactory.
• Knowledge of container orchestration and cloud management.
• Solid understanding of network and security protocols.
What We Offer:
• Diverse and Challenging Assignments: Engage in exciting projects with various clients and industries where your skills will be highly valued.
• Flexible Compensation: Choose between a higher salary or more vacation time-it's your choice!
• Inspiring Work Environment: Participate in fun activities and conference trips that strengthen the team and create memorable experiences.
• Continuous Development: Enhance your skills through our special projects and lunch lectures covering topics from social skills and stress management to advanced battery technology.
• Innovative Tasks: Work with cutting-edge products and the latest technologies in an environment that fosters creativity and innovation.
Application
If this sounds like something you want to be a part of, apply by following the steps below. Please note that we will begin reviewing applications after our holiday break in week 33.
If you have any questions, send an email to Elin Thulin at elin.thulin@devport.se
We are looking forward to reading your application!
About DevPort
DevPort is a technology consulting company in an expansive development phase with headquarter in Gothenburg and offices in Stockholm, Linköping, Jönköping, Helsingborg and Karlskrona. DevPort has its core competence in the automotive industry and employs more than 500 people in three competence areas - Digital solutions, production development and product development.
We are proud of our employees and of collaborating with several of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers, companies in the defence industry and other development-intensive industries.
We are characterized by a family culture with entrepreneurship, competence, security, and a community that infuses the company's operations and contributes to a pleasant and inspiring workplace.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-11
