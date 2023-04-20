Devops Engineer
2023-04-20
Company Description
AFRY is a leading European company with a global reach in technology, design and consulting. We are accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society!
We are 19,000 dedicated experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitization, who create sustainable solutions for future generations.
Making Future
Job Description
Do you have experience in software engineering and product development? Do you enjoy working at the intersection of cutting edge technologies and medical technology applications? Do you have a passion for helping people? If you are enthusiastic about software development and DevOps; and are interesting in contributing to medical device product development, then this position is just right for you.
Working with the latest technology and a focus on sustainability, we at AFRY develop solutions of today and tomorrow together with world-leading companies in Stockholm and Uppsala.
Qualifications
You are a Software engineer, located in Stockholm or Uppsala, who enjoys working with product development.
Required qualifications:
A university degree in the relevant field
Good communication skills
Additionally, one or several of the following:
Substantial knowledge about CI
Jenkins knowledge and experience
GIT knowledge and experience
Gerrit knowledge and experience
Worked in Linux environments and in agile teams
Experience and knowledge from scripting languages
Experience with Python programming, shell scripts, Makefiles, yaml and preferably other programming languages
Experience with containers and cloud technologies (eg Docker, Kubernetes, AWS)
Nice to have qualifications:
Jira knowledge
C#
IT infrastructure and network knowledge
Knowledge of Cyber security/cloud competency??
Experience working within regulated environments (i.e. automotive, space, or medical device industries)
It is also important that you are fluent in English, both spoken and written, as this is required in contact with colleagues and customers, and that you have experience of working in international environments. It is a bonus if you speak Swedish and reside in Sweden.
If this opportunity excites you, submit your application today!
Additional Information
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
For questions about the position, contact recruiter maja.lindqvist@afry.com
