DevOps Engineer - Careium
Careium Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-04-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Careium Sweden AB i Malmö
, Luleå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige
Imagine a career where every day brings the joy of giving back and the promise of a bright future. At Careium, that's our reality. Here, your work directly supports the incredible seniors who built the foundation of our society. It's a chance to show your gratitude, share your skills, and light up their lives - a deeply rewarding experience that leaves a lasting impact.
But the journey doesn't end there. As you contribute to their well-being, you're also investing in your own future self. By developing valuable skills, building a fulfilling career, and being part of a supportive work family, you're laying the groundwork for your own golden years. Here, you're not just building a career, you're building a future where you can flourish as a senior yourself.
Role Overview
Careium is looking for a proactive and solution-oriented DevOps Engineer to help bridge the gap between development and operations while ensuring efficient and reliable software delivery. In this role, you will play a key part in creating scalable processes, automating workflows, and strengthening collaboration across teams.
You will work closely with developers, operations teams, and other stakeholders to improve delivery pipelines, enhance system stability, and support high-quality products that meet both business goals and end-user needs.
Key Responsibilities:
As a DevOps Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining CI/CD pipelines that enable efficient and secure software delivery. You will help streamline development processes and ensure releases are smooth, stable, and repeatable.
A large part of the role involves monitoring system health, reliability, and performance. You will proactively identify issues, implement alerting solutions, and work hands-on to resolve incidents when needed. You will also contribute to infrastructure automation using modern tools and scripting languages.
In addition, you will lead or support deployments, upgrades, migrations, and the evaluation of new tools and technologies that can improve the development lifecycle. You will actively promote a culture of continuous improvement and help drive change through structured planning and prioritization.
You will also participate in stand-ups, team meetings, and cross-functional collaboration to ensure alignment and progress across teams.
Who are you and what are your qualifications?
We believe you are a technically strong and curious person who enjoys creating efficient systems and improving ways of working. You thrive in collaborative environments, but you are also comfortable taking ownership and driving initiatives independently.
To succeed in this role, you likely have:
At least 3-4 years of experience in DevOps, infrastructure, cloud engineering, or similar roles
Strong experience building and managing CI/CD pipelines
Experience with scripting languages such as Python, Bash, or similar
Experience working with infrastructure as code tools such as Terraform, Ansible, or similar
Familiarity with containerization and orchestration technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes
Experience with cloud platforms such as Azure, AWS, or Google Cloud
Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills
Good communication skills and the ability to collaborate across technical teams
A structured, proactive, and detail-oriented mindset.
Skills we would love to see:
Monitoring, logging, and observability platforms
Security best practices within infrastructure and deployment pipelines
High-availability systems and performance optimization
Incident management and root cause analysis
Agile, Scrum, or DevOps methodologies
Leading technical improvements and change initiatives
Cost optimization within cloud environments
Passion for automation and building scalable internal platforms.
What awaits you at Careium?
You will be based in our bright HQ office in central Malmö or Stockholm, working alongside great colleagues with strong team spirit, always supporting each other through challenges and ensuring we have a good time while delivering. At Careium, we take work-life balance seriously; we apply hybrid working practices that enable our colleagues to flexibly switch between remote and onsite work.
Join us and make a difference for those who raised us-and for your future self.
Who are we?
Careium is a leading company in technology-enabled care. We make a significant difference in people 's lives using cutting-edge technology. From social alarms and fall sensors to smoke detectors and secure communication with the alarm centre: We are one of the few players offering a complete digital alarm chain. Our overall objectives are clear. We aim to be the preferred partner and knowledge leader in our markets and a driving player in changing the market for technology-enabled care.
Did we pique your interest?
We'd love to hear from you if you have what it takes to be an Everyday Hero. If you would like to work in a business that saves lives and adds value to individual's lives, then get in touch. Please click 'Apply' and apply with an updated cv and a few words on how you think you would fit this role.
If you have any further questions regarding the job, please contact Talent Manager mailto:parisa.zafaranian@careium.com
Please note that selection takes place on an ongoing basis, and we reserve the right to hire before the application deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Careium Sweden AB
(org.nr 556569-9740)
211 11 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Careium AB Jobbnummer
9881915