DevOps Engineer - 321082
2023-04-10
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Our product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, trams, and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a caring, responsible, and innovative company where 70,000 people lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide.
Are you looking for a new challenge and want to bring new green solutions to the world market? If you are driven by product development and believes that your team members are your most important assets, then we would like to get to know you!
Join us as a DevOps Engineer based in Stockholm, Sweden
Your mission?
As DevOps Engineer you will support the EBICAB Onboard delivery team. You will have the accountability for creation, maintenance and evolution of software development infrastructure.
Your key responsibilities?
Automation of repetitive processes in software development
Data linking in heterogeneous applications in software development
Ensuring a high availability of the software development infrastructure
Measurement and visualization of KPIs in software development
Minimum qualifications:
Engineering degree and/or master's degree preferable of Science in Engineering
Strong experience in software engineering for safety critical systems
Great understanding of CI/CD processes, Jenkins, automation
Good knowledge of Linux/ Unix operating systems and administration
Proficiency in at least one of the following scripting languages: Python, Bash, Groovy
Experience with CI/CD tools configuration (Jenkins, Git); IBM RTC and manual/automatic builds;
Knowledgeable in network, firewall and security best practices
Good knowledge of database design / tool development
Critical thinking and problem-solving skills
Advanced written and spoken English.
Ideally:
Web frameworks like Django
Certification CJE (Certified Jenkins Engineer) would be nice to have
Knowledge of communication protocols would be desired
Knowledge of functional safety (particularly EN50128) desired
Passion for making software development smooth
Why Alstom?
Alstom is the leading company in the railway sector, solving the most interesting challenges for tomorrow's mobility. That's why we value inquisitive and innovative people who are passionate about working together to reinvent mobility, making it smarter and more sustainable. Day after day, we are building an agile, inclusive, and responsible culture, where a diverse group of people are offered opportunities to learn, grow and advance in their careers, with options across functions and geographic locations. Are you ready to join a truly international community of great people on a challenging journey with a tangible impact and purpose?
