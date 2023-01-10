DevOps Architect to TietoEvry
2023-01-10
If you want to be a Devops superstar - this is the place to be!
Information about the position
As a DevOps architect at Tietoevry Create, you will be part of the new Tietoevry, which in 2023 has a goal to grow in turnover and staff.
Tietoevry is one of the leading companies in the Nordics building digital services for our clients both in the private and public sectors. Tietoevry Create is looking to expand our DevOps team in Umeå and are now looking for DevOps Architects to boost their team.
This recruitment process is handled by Professionals Nord and Tietoevry 's wish is that all questions about the service go to stina.vidmark@pn.se
The team
You will be part of a competent team that together has a lot of experience and knowledge. You 'll get an opportunity to participate in many different projects and deliveries where you become part of the delivery team and work together towards different customers.
Tietoevrys DevOps Experts implement solutions for their customers, they are also involved in automation activities and effective usage and migrations to cloud platforms.
Tietoevrys goal is to increase the level of automation and increase speed and quality for their customers by implementing solutions using concepts like CI/CD, Infrastructure as Code, Configuration as Code along with utilization of cloud platforms.
We are looking for
candidates with several years of experience as an architect with experience in the DevOps area. You have knowledge in building CI/CD solutions using Docker, Kubernetes, and Cloud platforms. Experience from participating in a DevOps transformation journey is a merit. For this role you also need knowledge of Swedish and English.
We believe that your personal qualities are crucial to how well you will thrive in the role. You are a self-driven person who are interested in learning and adapting to new technology and trends. Furthermore, you have an automation and improvement mindset in all implementation work and are analytic and a problem solver. Most of all, you have the drive and passion to develop into a DevOps expert.
START: Immediately
COVERAGE: Full-time
CITY: Umeå or Sundsvall
SELECTION: Ongoing
CONTACT: Stina Vidmark
Apply for the position by clicking on "apply for the job/sök jobbet" below. We work with the process continuously and may proceed with candidates before the ad is removed. If you want, you can also create a user and upload your CV and cover letter. We do unfortunately not accept applications by mail, but if you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact us at info@pn.se
