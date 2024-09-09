Development Project Manager
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a development project manager. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
On time: Create the initial development schedule. Oversee the execution of the development tasks according to the developed schedule. Monitor and control the in-time and to-specification completion of work products, manage schedule risks inside the development organisation and report schedule risks outside the development organisation to the CPM. If applicable, suggest mitigation measures.
On specification: Initial customer specific technical requirement elicitation (typically the "Lastenheft" (LAH) content). Tracking of the fulfillment level of the agreed on requirements based on the input from the relevant development disciplines. Tracking and reporting of the overall BOM cost status and cost initiatives. However, the DPM cannot control the item price nor the total purchase volumes, are out of the DPM's scope.
Deriving a verification and validation plan - responsibility to trigger this and make sure the plan is refined and updated according to the progress of the development project. Supporting the creation of the production plan. He or she is responsible to steer all back questions to the affected development disciplines on the one hand side and operations and support functions on the other hand side.
Conduction of an interdisciplinary lessons learnt after each production slot. It is his / her responsibility to organise, invite, conduct and document this and feedback the results to all affected disciplines.
Identification of the need of new processes to be developed and / or existing processes to be adapted in collaboration with cell design and process development.
Planning, conduction and documentation of the design freezes for all sample milestones.
Qualifications and experience
• BSc, MSc or PhD degree within engineering, or relevant field or comparable work experience.
A professional project management education, or proven experience in project management in development for at least one project, in that case project management education can be performed within the 18 months working as a DPM.
Excellent communication skills, as the DPM is in constant interaction with internal stakeholders and on request with customer experts.
Knowledge about design and function of a lithium-ion-battery cell, either gained by experience working in this field for +12 months or via training on the job in NV Greenhouse education program within the first 6 months working as a DPM.
Certified IATF awareness
Specific skills
Excellent English written and oral skills.
Ability to work under high pressure with tight deadlines. Strong organization skills and used to manage a range of activities simultaneously.
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently.
Positive mindset and ability to motivate team members without the power of hierarchy.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
