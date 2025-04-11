Development Productivity Engineer (762072)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Karlskrona Visa alla datajobb i Karlskrona
2025-04-11
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Karlskrona
, Lund
, Kävlinge
, Borås
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Join our Team
About this opportunity
Are you passionate about optimizing development processes and enhancing productivity through cutting-edge technologies? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where collaboration and innovation are key? Do you have a BSc or higher equivalent education in Computer Science or similar? Then you would be a great fit in our Development Productivity team!
We are now looking for Development Productivity Engineers to strengthen our team.
We are a forward-thinking company committed to driving efficiency and excellence in software development. Our Development Productivity team is at the heart of these efforts, ensuring seamless integration, deployment and monitoring of applications across diverse platforms.
What you will do
• Design and implement robust end-to-end CI/CD pipelines to streamline development and deployment processes.
• Develop, deploy and debug Java applications, leveraging your proficiency in Java and Spring, as well as your understanding of object-oriented programming.
• Make use of DevOps best practices, utilizing tools such as Git, Docker, Kubernetes, and Helm to enhance infrastructure management.
• Select and integrate development and monitoring tools, including GitLab CI, Jenkins, JIRA, Prometheus and Grafana, to optimize workflows.
The skills you bring
• Excellent proficiency in Java.
• Strong knowledge and experience on containerization and orchestration with Kubernetes, Docker, Helm. Experience with GitLab CI or Jenkins is a plus.
• Experience with Gradle and Gradle Plugins is a plus.
Application
We look forward to your application with CV in English. Please note that we do not accept, proceed, or respond for applications sent via e-mail.
If you have specific questions, you are welcome to contact Raheleh Rouhani, Sr. Recruiter at raheleh.rouhani@ericsson.com
Location: Sweden, Karlskrona
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Karlskrona
Req ID: 762072 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Ölandsgatan 1-3 (visa karta
)
371 33 KARLSKRONA Jobbnummer
9282553