Development Manager - Food Transformation
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Chefsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla chefsjobb i Älmhult
2024-07-02
Company Description
In Supply Chain Operations (SCO) we lead, plan, and execute the supply of IKEA products between suppliers and retailers. We do this together with our ~1000 coworkers, from 17 locations around the world, by leading the tactical and operational planning, securing optimal replenishment, sourcing and development of transport and logistics capacities, and managing the goods the flow.
In Category Food Logistics Services (CFLS), we source, procure, and operate cold chain transportation, warehousing, and logistics services for IKEA Food. Our ~100 coworkers work closely with cold chain logistics Service Providers, Retailers, and other stakeholders across the IKEA value chain, making sure our IKEA food products are available in the IKEA stores, all around the world.
In the IKEA Food universe, we are on an exciting journey with building up "One Supply Chain", working together across the value chain, Inter-IKEA and retailers together, to meet our customers in a successful way! The current focus is on securing availability and strong deliverables for the Extraordinary Growth Focus in FY26.
To accelerate the Food transformation journey, we are now looking for a Development Manager to lead CFLS transformation agenda. This role will be part of the Category Management team and will report to the Category Manager.
Job Description
As Development Manager - Food Transformation you will lead and streamline transformation activities related to Food Logistics to create a world class IKEA Food supply chain with a specific focus on implementation of capabilities and development needed.
As Development Manager for Food Transformation, you will:
Coordinate transformation activities on behalf of Category Food Logistics Services
Represent the Category in transformation-related meeting and working groups, like One Supply Chain
Lead the transformation project portfolio.
Act as food connection point into the capability areas for the total food chain securing food needs are covered in the individual capability plans as well as in the individual food plans.
Support in developing mid- and long-term plans to achieve a world class food supply chain
Facilitate alignment throughout the food supply chain, especially with RA Food, CA Food, SCO, IFSAG and Retail
Responsible for CFLS related process and steering documents
Document and share learnings.
Acts as role model for collaboration, togetherness and change management.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who:
Has proven leadership experience in the world of Food Logistics at IKEA.
Understands deeply the food business, food supply chain, its cost drivers, regulatory frameworks and key players.
Can build strong collaborations and partnerships both internally and externally.
Is very knowledgeable on food systems landscape and needs.
Has excellent communication skills, both in writing and in presenting in front of others.
Has experience in leading complex projects with a change management component.
Is a global citizen, able to work and lead across cultures.
Additional information
The position is based in Älmhult, Sweden.
Does this sound like you? The we look forward to your application! Please submit your CV and cover letter in English latest by latest by 11th July 2024.
Please note that we will be reviewing applications on an ongoing basis so send in your application soonest possible!
For questions about the role, please contact Category Manager Food Logistics Services, Frank Paulus at frank.paulus1@inter.ikea.com
For any questions about the recruitment process please contact P&C Specialist Femina Karlsson at femina.ladhani.karlsson@inter.ikea.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Ikeagatan 1
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8782416