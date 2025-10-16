Development Engineer Test and Simulation
2025-10-16
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summery
As a Simulation Engineer, you will be part of an international team of 21 specialists located in Södertälje and Brazil, dedicated to advancing the strength and durability performance of trucks through high-quality finite element method (FEM) simulations. Based in Södertälje, you will play a key role in supporting product development by analyzing structural behavior, providing design recommendations, and improving simulation accuracy and efficiency.
You will collaborate closely with design and test engineers, transforming analysis results into actionable insights that drive smarter, more robust design decisions. The role also offers the opportunity to contribute to the continuous development of simulation methodologies and tools - including automation and method improvements - to enhance overall workflow and predictive capability.
We are looking for a motivated engineer with a passion for problem-solving and a structured, analytical mindset. You combine technical depth with strong collaboration skills and thrive in a dynamic environment where precision, communication, and teamwork are key to success.
Job Responsibilities
As a simulation engineer, you will cooperate closely with design and test engineers to create sustainable installations that fulfil the demands of our customers. Your expertise as a simulation engineer is crucial in order to deliver the solutions with a short lead time.
Performing FEM simulations and implementing design changes based on your results , together with design engineers
Create presentations and reports to communicate results in a comprehensive and clear way
Cooperate with test engineers to align and compare your FEM results with component failures in large-scale physical tests
Develop and improve simulation methods to increase the accuracy and lower the simulation time
Who You Are
Personal Skills
Decisive and driven problem solver who thrives on tackling complex engineering challenges
Strong analytical mindset with the ability to interpret data and draw clear conclusions
Structured and detail-oriented, ensuring accuracy and quality in all deliverables
Collaborative team player who communicates clearly and contributes to a positive, solution-focused team environment
Calm and efficient under pressure, able to manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines
Proactive and self-motivated, taking ownership of tasks and driving continuous improvement
Curious and eager to learn, with an interest in developing new methods and technologies
Knowledge & Experience
Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Applied Physics, or a related field with a focus on calculations and simulations
Several years of hands-on experience in strength and durability simulations using a commercial FEM software
Experience with Abaqus and Hypermesh is highly meritorious
Experience in Python coding is an advantage, particularly for automation or method development
Previous experience with Scania or within the TRATON Group is considered a merit
Familiarity with OnePDP is beneficial
Fluent in English; proficiency in Swedish is an advantage
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We strive for an open atmosphere where everyone can express their opinions and ideas. Within the unit we work strength/durability simulations. By having a tight collaboration with design, material and testing departments we are working to predict and improve the strength and durability of our trucks. We are supporting several VCT:s with finite element method (FEM) simulations in a variety of different projects spanning from deviations from the field, Special orders and both conventional drive train products and BEV trucks.
We Offer
We focus on a collaborative environment where everyone participates in driving a project forward. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via both internal and external courses is encouraged and supported. Whatever your aspirations are, TRATON's varied and numerous career development pathways can help you achieve them.
At TRATON, we support flexible workplaces and mobility and encourage employees to maximize their personal productivity and work-life balance. For this position, we offer the opportunity for part-time remote work.
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing.
We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-10-30.
Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Daniel Dynesius, unit manager, daniel.dynesius@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
