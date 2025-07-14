Development Engineer HMI Components
Scania CV AB / Elektronikjobb / Södertälje Visa alla elektronikjobb i Södertälje
2025-07-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
Are you interested in being part of a great and dedicated team, working with and being responsible for future driver interfaces? Then this is the right position for you! For the right person, we now have an opportunity to be part of our journey to develop tomorrow's driver interface and join our Electrical HMI Components Design team as a Component Owner.
The transportation sector is currently in a massive technological leap, with the development of autonomous, electrified, and connected vehicles presenting us with entirely new challenges and exciting opportunities. Scania and TRATON's future vehicles will need to be equipped with a new driver interface to meet future requirements and enhance functionality.
Our team, Electrical HMI Components Design (EEPCH), is responsible for developing HMI components within the cab and chassis area of our vehicles. This includes instrument clusters, infotainment displays, remote controls, buttons, levers, and more. Many of these components are electrically complex and safety-relevant, requiring both technical depth and structured coordination.
Job Responsibilities
At Scania, we call product development "component ownership" because we are ultimately responsible for ensuring that a product we have developed performs flawlessly and that we also maintain it after it has been released and launched into our vehicles. As a Component Owner, you are responsible for ensuring that the best technical solution is developed.
You will therefore be responsible for:
Creating, assessing and balancing requirements on your components, with a particular focus on electrical performance and interfaces.
Functional testing for verification and validation of requirements.
Working and collaborating cross-functional teams in projects with colleagues in styling and ergonomics, system architecture, production, procurement, aftermarket, testing and more.
Managing supplier contacts, follow-up of requirements, and handling of deviations.
Taking ownership of timelines, priorities, and deliveries within your components' scope.
Who are you
We are looking for someone enthusiastic, curious, and who loves learning new things. You have a passion for technology, an eye for detail, and enjoy finding smart solutions.
You independently seek the information you need and enjoy discussing your ideas with your colleagues. You are comfortable managing multiple contacts and coordinating workstreams. You genuinely enjoy working in a team and find international collaborations inspiring.
We would also like that:
You have a university degree in electronics, electrical engineering, mechatronics, or mechanical engineering.
You have 2 years or more of experience in product development, preferably within the automotive industry.
You write and speak fluently in English; Swedish is a merit.
Experience in automotive electronics, requirement handling, or agile development is meritorious, as is previous experience working at Scania.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This is us
We are an experienced team with 9 component owners, one project manager, and one group manager. The team consists of individuals with a mixture of different work experiences, nationalities, genders, and ages. We help and inspire each other, have a documented positive working atmosphere and truly enjoy working together!
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include CV, personal letter, and education certificate and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-10. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Mattias Dahlqvist ,Group Manager, at mattias.dahlqvist@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9427749