Development engineer for steering functions
2024-02-15

Vehicle lateral control specialist
We are a group of 12 people and we are now looking for reinforcement with an enthusiastic and sharp developer of control functions!
Your work assignments
You will develop and be responsible for steering functions and by that, we mean steering in the form of steering wheel and wheels that turn, but also how to remotely control autonomous vehicles so that they follow a given path.
In this role, you are expected to work with colleagues to systemize, implement/code, test, analyze and document the new functions and their tools. You will develop functionality for autonomous vehicles. Part of the group also develops driver support functions such as Lane Keep Assist. Many of our projects lay the foundation for how control and redundancy will work in future generations of autonomous vehicles, on a global scale.
In the group, we work both with in-house developed products but also with autonomous systems together with suppliers. We test our systems in vehicles to see that everything works in reality and that we have thought of all relevant effects. An extra challenge is that we also cooperate with our sister brands MAN and Navistar with all the configurations a truck can have.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to take a truck driver's license as part of the work. We work cross-functional with groups for mechanics, integration, and autonomy so you will have a wide network of contacts in the company and you will see real results from what you develop!
Your profile
We are looking for you who are attracted by personal and technical challenges, and who like to work and collaborate with talented and creative colleagues. You thrive in a work environment where you can take on high personal responsibility and challenge our technologies, working methods, and processes.
Energy, curiosity, creativity, and accuracy are qualities that you value and want to use in your work. You enjoy working in teams and solving problems with the help of others. You spread positive energy and enjoy sharing your knowledge!
You preferably have a master's degree in computer/electronics/machine and several years of experience in product development of complex systems, control technology, algorithm development, Matlab/Simulink, and can communicate well in English and Swedish.
Does it feel interesting? Do not hesitate to contact us!
Scania offers
As an employee at Scania, in addition to career and development opportunities, we offer other benefits such as wellness allowance, staff car, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje - Scania Jobexpress.
For more information, please contact Per Back, Head of steering applications, 08-553 707 65 or Oskar Nydahl, 08-553 719 65.
Application
Please send in your CV, marksheets and certificates as soon as possible. Applicants will continuously be evaluated. The last day to submit your application is 2024-03-04. A background check might be conducted for this position.
Seize this career opportunity for advancement within the dynamic technical domain of autonomous technology, shaping your professional course at the forefront of automotive innovation.
