Development engineer for steering functions
Scania CV AB / Elektronikjobb / Södertälje
2025-08-11
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
Are you a skilled software developer with a passion for functional development and a strong interest in leadership? We are looking for a motivated and communicative engineer to join our team and help shape the future of steering and driver assistance systems at Scania.
We are now seeking a team member who can not only contribute with hands-on development work but also take on a leadership role-driving agile ways of working and potentially stepping into a Scrum Master role. You will work in a collaborative environment alongside highly skilled colleagues, both within Scania and across the TRATON Group.
Job Responsibilities
Develop and improve steering and lateral control functions in Simulink/Matlab.
Take an active role in system design, implementation, testing, and documentation.
Contribute to both in-house and supplier-based development projects.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams.
Test, verify and validate functions in real vehicles.
Lead and inspire your team in agile development processes (Scrum), promoting collaboration and continuous improvement.
Who You Are
We believe you are a technically strong engineer with a background in software development and a genuine interest in leadership. You are curious, communicative, and proactive, with the ability to see both the big picture and the technical details.
You have:
A Master's degree in Control Engineering, Electronics, Mechatronics, or similar.
Solid experience in model-based development (Matlab/Simulink).
Previous experience in functional or control system development, preferably within ADAS or automotive systems.
Strong social skills and a team-oriented mindset.
A desire to grow into a leadership role, potentially as a Scrum Master.
Good communication skills in English; Swedish is a plus.
We expect on-site attendance at our Södertälje office at least 3 days per week, to foster collaboration and team spirit.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We are a team of 12 driven engineers working with the development of steering and lateral control functions for both manually driven and autonomous vehicles. Our work includes core steering systems, ADAS features like Lane Keep Assist, and advanced path-following for self-driving vehicles.
We offer:
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
We also offer the opportunity to take a truck driver's license as part of the work.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-31. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process. We apply measures to comply with EU and U.S. legislations, including export control and sanctions regulations. Background checks, citizenship verification, and other relevant screenings will be conducted accordingly.
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9451675