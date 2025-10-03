Development Engineer Crash Simulation
2025-10-03
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
We are looking for a new team member to join our Strength and Crash Analysis group at TRATON Group R&D.
With a high focus on sustainability, electrification, and autonomy, we are transforming the complete vehicle industry. Our group is responsible for finite element strength and fatigue simulations within Cab Development and crash simulations for the complete vehicle. We play a key role in TRATON 's continuous improvements to optimize weight, safety, reliability, and cost in many new and exciting projects and initiatives. For example, our team is highly involved in the development of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV).
Together with us, you have a unique opportunity to take an important part in developing TRATON Group 's future products as well as optimizing the existing ones.
Job Responsibilities
• Utilize your expertise in solid mechanics and perform FE analyses to support our designers in developing and optimizing components and systems that ensure a high level of passive safety in case of a crash event.
• Strive to improve our methods to increase their capability and reduce lead times for our simulations.
• Conduct post-processing and analysis of results, and provide reports containing conclusions and recommendations.
• Develop load cases, set acceptance criteria for our products, and plan required simulation activities globally.
• Collaborate with testing departments to secure a correlation between simulations and physical tests and to define relevant testing methods.
Who You Are
As a person, you should be highly collaborative and capable of making well-founded and qualitative decisions. We are looking for someone with high ambitions, a positive attitude, and a genuine interest in crash safety, the heavy vehicle industry, solid mechanics, and continuous improvements.
Excellent communication skills are highly valued as the work involves close collaboration with our designers and colleagues both in Södertälje and abroad.
You should have an MSc or Ph.D. degree in mechanical engineering, applied physics, or a similar field, with FE analysis as your specialty.
Experience in crash analysis and/or testing, battery electric vehicles, and the automotive industry is highly valued.
Knowledge of one or more of the following software/programming languages/operating systems is also highly meritorious: LS-Dyna, ANSA/Meta, Python, and Linux environment.
This is Us
At the Strength and Crash Analysis Group, we offer a good working environment with helpful and experienced team members. You will have the opportunity to work on several projects, including challenging simulation tasks, ranging from quick studies in structural optimization to more research-related work or method development.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-10-13. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
We look forward to your application!
