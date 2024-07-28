Development Engineer Complete Vehicle Load Analysis
2024-07-28
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Our team
The group ERTRA, load analysis, in the section Vehicle acoustics, Performance and Reliability is responsible for the complete vehicle test schedules and its calibration to the customer operation as well as for performing load measurements on the test track, in customer operation, in chassis dynameters or on summer and winter test.
The group consist of a mixture of engineers and technicians and now we want to strengthen the complete vehicle load analysis team with a development engineer. Scania is now undergoing an exciting transformation and you will be a part of this with exciting challenges in the development of sustainable transport solutions.
As responsible for the group I want to build a strong team with different backgrounds and experience in an inclusive positive and helpful environment.
About the role
As a development engineer within complete vehicle load analysis you will be part of a team working with the complete vehicle and the loads acting on the vehicle in customer operation. With load measurements on the test track and at customers you deliver input information for simulation and testing of components and systems. This information is crucial for Scania to be able to keep delivering reliable vehicles to our customer.
As a member of our team, you actively contribute in the continuous improvement of the group and its methods.
Your main tasks will be:
Planning and performance of load measurements together with our technicians as well as analysing the data for road induced loads
Analysing the loads acting on our vehicles in customer operation and reproduce them on our test tracks
Contribute to development projects by delivering design and test loads and together with simulation colleagues share knowledge and experience in the strength and durability area.
We offer an interesting position with complex tasks and a mixture of theoretical and practical work. By working close to the complete vehicle, you will gain a good product knowledge that will be widened even more by the insight in how our customers usage effect the demands in the design and testing.
With many different contacts within our organisation, you will get a wide network at Scania and Traton with close cooperation with our colleagues in Munich and Chicago.
About you
You have the willingness to make a change and to get things done. You get energized by working closely with different competences in cross-functional teams where you act as competence in the field of the complete vehicle loads. It is easy for you to take the initiative in social situations, and you find it easy to form new relationships within Scania and external partners. You have good knowledge of the Swedish language or if not you are willing to learn within your first year at Scania, since it is important to speak Swedish with some of our stakeholders.
You may have some experience in the field or maybe you are newly graduated with passion for durability or you have some years of experience as simulation or test engineer. We value experience in simulation, testing or design and knowledge about solid mechanics, measurements, statistic or programming is a merit.
You have a master of science in mechanical engineering or similar.
We offer you
You a highly varied and developmental job with a broad network of contacts.
You to join a driven group of colleagues who always strives to achieve our goals.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome.
If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact:
Gustav Willen, Manager ERTRA, gustav.willen@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible, ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
Due to the vacation period, we will start handling the applications and answering questions from the 12th of August. From that week, we will have an ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the last application period, therfore the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8814240