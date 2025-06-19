Development Engineer Brake Design, Traton Group R&d
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable - Let 's make a difference together.
The TRATON AB office, located in Södertälje, consists of experienced colleagues with various backgrounds and nationalities from all TRATON Group brands. We enjoy solving strategic problems cross functional and cross brand in the TRATON Group. We strive for a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within and between teams and we welcome new ideas in order to create dynamic synergies.
With its brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus and International, TRATON Group is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Its offering comprises light-duty commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. At TRATON, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger.
Role Summary
You have now the possibility to join a highly motivated team responsible for Brakes and Air supply in the Chassis systems domain. In the development of electrified vehicles, the development of the chassis plays a central role in enabling this.
The available position is within the Wheel brake design team. We are working closely together with Brake performance group when developing concepts for the design of our future wheel brakes in new projects. Furthermore, we are collaborating with our brand colleagues in TRATON Group R&D to develop our modular chassis.
Job Responsibilities
You will work in all fields of the product development process, from conceptual work to meet future customer demands to serial development and product follow-up.
Your main tasks will therefore consist of;
Develop concepts to meet future demands
In collaboration with testing, establish and follow test plans to verify the performance
Communicate and collaborate with cross functions and suppliers
Who You Are
We are looking for a highly motivated engineer with a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical or vehicle engineering or a similar field. To succeed in this role, we think you should have worked as a development engineer for at least 3-4 years. We believe that you are a team player and that communication skills are important.
You take responsibility for your own activities and deliveries and collaborate with the team and cross-functional departments to align on the way forward. You will work with balancing demands, so a technical interest and understanding of customer operations and vehicle chassis are meritorious. Furthermore, experience with Catia or similar CAD programs is needed.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives are valuable to us.
This Is Us
We are quite new as a constellation but have experienced personnel and a lot of knowledge. The members of the group vary in age and experience, and in total, we are 12 people divided into different teams in the VCT flow. We have a team consisting of test engineers, development engineers, design engineers, project managers, and senior technical advisors. All functions are covered to be a complete team to develop and test our brake and air system.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-26. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Martin Talls, Design engineer, martin.talls@scania.com
or Martin Broberg, Unit manager, martin.broberg@scania.com
