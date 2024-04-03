Development Engineer A
2024-04-03
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
We are now looking for a Development Engineer to join the Lamination & Web Handling team. We want you to support our agile teams developing the production equipment and solutions for our future packaging materials. Sustainability, quality and productivity are key driving forces in everything we do.
This role will belong to D&T IBE (Development & Technology Industrial Base Engineering) which is responsible for developing, maintaining and implementing world class packaging material and converting solutions, enabling Tetra Pak to deliver competitive packaging solutions with a clear environmental focus.
We own solutions related to Lamination, Extrusion and Coating equipment to ensure world class performance of the equipment in our production facilities.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden and requires occasional travelling.
What you will do
In this role, the main responsibilities will be to develop and maintain innovative solutions related to the equipment and process used to produce our packaging materials. You will be involved in development projects, problem solving activities as well as supporting our converting factories. The job is done in an agile team where you give and get support to/from your peers. As this is a senior role, ownership and drive of activities will be expected.
You will focus on:
Together with peers in an agile team develop and maintain converting equipment.
Secure there are production solutions matching the requirements of our new packaging materials being developed.
Support internal and external stakeholders with your knowledge.
Partner with suppliers and stakeholders in other organisations to ensure we use the best knowledge out there for the right purpose.
Build and share knowledge to support our world class performance in converting.
Drive activities independent or in team constellations.
We believe you have
Your personality is the key to our common success! You like to collaborate in teams achieving tasks together. Your communication skills combined with your open mind enable you to easily interact across borders (both internally and externally with our suppliers and partners). Furthermore, you can adjust to the situation and comfortably deal with uncertainty.
We think you have an engineering degree and solid experience in a related field (packaging material converting or similar material processing). As you will work in an international environment, it is important that you have ability to communicate well using English language, both written and orally.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, please send your CV to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-13
