Development engineer
Ankarsrum Electric Motors AB / Elektronikjobb / Västervik
2025-02-12
, Vimmerby
, Valdemarsvik
, Oskarshamn
, Hultsfred
Visa alla jobb hos Ankarsrum Electric Motors AB i Västervik
Join Ankarsrum Electric Motors AB as a development engineer
About Us:
Ankarsrum Electric Motors AB is a Swedish manufacturer of small electric motors and drive solutions, located in the beautiful municipality of Ankarsrum, near Västervik in Småland. Motors under the Ankarsrum brand are supplied to OEM manufacturers of kitchen appliances, welding wire feeders, defense systems, and medical equipment.
At the fully equipped technical center in Ankarsrum, our dedicated R&D team carries out product and process development in close collaboration with internal departments and customers. For more information, please visit our website at www.ankarsrummotors.com.
Your Opportunity:
Do you have a passion for designing, simulating, and optimizing electric motors?
Do you possess technical expertise in mechanical and electrical engineering?
Would you consider working in a growing company and relocate to Västervik, Vimmerby, or near our factory in Ankarsrum?
At Ankarsrum Electric Motors, we continuously develop and optimize new and existing motor types. In your role, you will collaborate with our R&D team members on a variety of exciting projects. Your primary responsibility will initially be to support product development.
Responsibilities:
Participate in the design and development of new products.
Collaborate with the design and production teams to refine concepts.
Create and modify 3D models using CAD software (preferably IronCAD).
Take part in brainstorming sessions and propose creative solutions.
Ensure designs meet functional, aesthetic, and manufacturing requirements.
Document and organize project progress and technical details.
Your Profile:
Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, design, or a related field, or a technician with several years of relevant work experience.
Strong interest in technology and product development.
Basic knowledge of CAD software (experience with IronCAD is a plus).
Creative thinking, problem-solving skills, and attention to detail.
Willingness to learn and embrace new challenges.
Strong team orientation and communication skills.
As an integral part of our R&D team, you will have excellent opportunities for professional and personal development.
How to Apply:
If we've sparked your interest, we look forward to your application! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter to us. jobb@ankarsrummotors.com
Join our creative and dynamic team to help us bring exciting projects to life! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30
E-post: jobb@ankarsrummotors.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ankarsrum Electric Motors AB
Bruksvägen 1 (visa karta
593 70 ANKARSRUM Kontakt
HR
Linda Andersson linda.andersson@ankarsrummotors.com 0765403322 Jobbnummer
