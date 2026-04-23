Development Engineer - Sensor Platform
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2026-04-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Job Title: Development Engineer - Sensor Platform
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
You will play a key role in enabling efficient and reliable hardware and software development. As a Development Engineer in the Sensor Platform team, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and integrating sensor technologies that enable advanced vehicle systems and digital services.
Our work involves extensive vehicle testing, and your ideas will be developed through short, iterative development cycles. We foster a culture that encourages innovation, creativity, and thinking beyond conventional solutions.
Internal applicants from TRATON Group R&D and Scania R&D (BID) are prioritized for this position. Candidates from the broader TRATON Group (including brands) are welcome to apply and may be reviewed based on business needs.
Job Responsibilities
You are a driven and analytical engineer who enjoys solving complex modelling challenges and takes ownership of your deliveries. You are collaborative, structured, and have a strong interest in system simulation and control.
As a Development Engineer for the Sensor Platform, you will:
• Oversee the design of sensor solutions for TRATON's vehicle platforms, including software and hardware integration.
• Collaborate with system architects and other engineering teams to ensure seamless integration of sensors into vehicle systems.
• Plan and execute verification and validation activities for sensor performance, reliability, and compliance with global standards.
• Prepare technical documentation, specifications, and reports for stakeholders.
If you don't check every box but believe you can grow into the role, we still encourage you to apply - the right mindset and potential matter most.
Who You Are
You are a passionate and innovative engineer, eager to develop, grow, and contribute in a fast-paced environment. As a person, you are self-organised and a problem-solver who thrives on enabling others through technology.
To be successful in this role, you likely:
• Have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering (or equivalent qualification).
• Are knowledgeable in sensor technologies such as radar, LiDAR, or camera systems.
• Have an interest in agile system development.
• Possess experience in electronics and embedded systems development
• Are fluent in English; Swedish is a plus.
If this description resonates with you, and you recognize yourself in many of these qualities, we welcome your unique perspective and encourage you to apply.
The following expertise and skills are merits:
Familiar with Computer Networks and Ethernet communication protocol
Experience in electronics and sensor development, signal processing, or similar areas is considered a strong merit.
Driver license B, C
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
Our team consist in 16 talented colleagues within Platform Engineering, working at the heart of TRATON's journey toward safety and smarter transport through advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving technologies. Our mission is to turn cutting-edge sensing ideas into reliable, scalable solutions that make a real difference on the road.
We work with a variety of sensor technologies - such as radar, LiDAR, cameras, and more - and collaborate closely with experts in areas like sensor fusion, localization, and computing platforms. What connects us is curiosity, teamwork, and a shared passion for technology that moves the world forward.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON AB Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include access to training at our health centre Gröndal or wellness allowance, bonus, flexible working hours, and company car leasing.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
We look forward to receiving your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON AB Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9872642