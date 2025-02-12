Developer Verification
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Ericsson Radio Performance Verification (RPV) within Integration Verification & Certification (IVC) department at Product Engineering Unit (PEU) Radio, responsible for ensuring product quality, securing test method and test environment to fulfill all the assigned test activities within approved cost, time and quality frame.
As a verification developer you will be an important member of our team and participate in the design of Ericsson 's next-generation radio network products! We are the team verifying the Radio Performance in the radio products to fulfill the 3GPP/CE/ETSI requirements. There are many opportunities as we have a broad responsibility within the radio performance verification domain in both HW and SW.
What you will do:
As a developer in verification, you will be working with Radio performance test:
• Establish integration & verification scope
• Design and develop test method and work on software solutions for our test environment
• Execute test cases
• Complete test report, analyze test results and troubleshoot if any issues
• Help to maintain and enhance the hardware development for lab environment
• Work on software solutions for our test environment
• Contribute to the overall success of the Radio Verification team goals
The skills you bring:
• Bachelor's or master's degree in data science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
• Knowledge of Radio RF technology (3GPP, CE, FCC, Telec, etc.).
• Experience in test method design and test environment setup.
• Familiarity with 3GPP standards (ETSI, series 51, 25, 36, 37, 38).
• Programming skills using the major languages like Java, phyton, C, C++
• Understanding of Lean and Agile methodologies.
• A service-minded attitude with strong networking and interpersonal skills.
Ability to drive innovation and continuous improvement.
