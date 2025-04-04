Developer TE (761275)
About this opportunity:
You will be part of an internationally located agile development team in Kista, Ottawa, Beijing, and Chengdu. Together with rest of the teams in PEU Radio IV&C (Integration, Verification and Certification) organization, you contribute to guarding the quality of all types of Ericsson's Radio products delivered worldwide.
As a new member of the test environment team, you will be involved in software development and a variety of activities which contribute to testing of all newly developed Ericsson's products and preparation for Radio certification. You will work closely with software development of our test system and tools. You will be involved in both hardware and software development to trouble shoot potential problems during testing. You will be involved in test and validation of hardware and software features.
You will bring:
BSc or MSc degree in relevant field such as engineering
Good understanding of OOPS concepts and experience of using Java for software development
Interest and experience from Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, User Experience design
Fluent in both spoken and written English
Be able to plan and organize work
Experience and understanding of the concepts of Lean and Agile ways of working are a plus
Knowledge about RF concepts and 3GPP is a plus
What else you will bring
Open mind and a can-do attitude
Curious mindset and ready to learn new things
Flexibility to work in a fast paced and ever-changing environment
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
