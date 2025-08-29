Developer, Informatica
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful. And this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for an Informatica Data Management Cloud Administrator to join our team in Sweden.
About the team
Cognizant collaborates with all major hyperscale's and relevant software vendors in the data and AI space. This includes partnerships with industry leaders such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake, and Databricks. Our comprehensive approach ensures that we leverage the best tools and technologies to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient solutions. Additionally, we are supported locally by our dedicated Centres of Excellence, which operate both nearshore and offshore. These centres provide specialized expertise and resources, ensuring that we can meet the unique needs of our clients and drive innovation in AI and data cost effectively.
About the role
The Informatica Developer will work closely with data analysts, business analysts, and other IT professionals to create and maintain data solutions that ensure efficient and accurate data integration and management. The ideal candidate will have hands-on experience with Informatica tools and a strong understanding of ETL processes.
Your Key Result Areas:
Design, develop, and maintain ETL/ELT workflows using Informatica IDMC tools
Integrate data from various sources into cloud data warehouses (e.g., Snowflake, Redshift, BigQuery)
Configure and manage Secure Agents for job execution and monitoring
Develop and deploy data quality rules and validation processes
Implement data cataloging and metadata management for improved data discovery
Build and consume REST/SOAP APIs for data exchange and automation
Collaborate with data architects, analysts, and business users to understand data requirements
Troubleshoot and optimize data pipelines for performance and reliability
Ensure compliance with data governance and security policies
Document technical designs, workflows, and best practices
Requirements
Informatica IDMC Tools: Proficiency in Data Integration, Cloud Data Quality, and Cloud Application Integration
ETL/ELT Development: Experience designing and building data pipelines and transformation logic
Cloud Platforms: Familiarity Azure for cloud-native data workflows
Secure Agent Configuration: Knowledge of deploying and managing Secure Agents
Data Cataloging: Experience with metadata ingestion, data lineage, and classification
API Integration: Working with REST/SOAP APIs for data exchange and automation
Scripting Languages: Basic scripting in Python, Shell, or PowerShell for automation tasks
SQL and Data Modeling: Strong SQL skills and understanding of relational and non-relational databases
Version Control: Proficiency with Git for source code and workflow management
Debugging and Optimization: Ability to troubleshoot data jobs and optimize performance
The Cognizant community:
We are a high caliber team who appreciate and support one another. Our people uphold an energetic, collaborative and inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Cognizant is a global community with more than 300,000+ associates around the world.
We don't just dream of a better way - we make it happen.
We take care of our people, clients, company, communities and climate by doing what's right.
We foster an innovative environment where you can build the career path that's right for you.
About us:
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant (a member of the NASDAQ-100 and one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2024) is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.
If you have a disability that requires reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or submit an application, please email CareersNA2@cognizant.com
with your request and contact information.
Disclaimer:
Compensation information is accurate as of the date of this posting. Cognizant reserves the right to modify this information at any time, subject to applicable law.
