Developer for Range Prediction
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje
2024-06-14
Shape the Future of Sustainable Transport at Scania
Are you a seasoned developer with a passion for innovation and sustainability? Do you thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment where creativity and forward-thinking are valued? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you at Scania, a global leader in sustainable transport solutions.
The role
As part of our value flow Efficient Transport Functions, you will be at the forefront of developing software for embedded systems in both real-time and asynchronous environments. Our solutions are becoming cloud-connected, enabling a development loop with rapid feedback. You will be part of a team now primarily focusing on battery electric vehicle range estimation and prediction, working closely with our routing team and the teams that develop efficient vehicle control algorithms. This role is a crucial component in utilizing the full potential of the vehicle.
Who we are looking for
We are seeking a developer with a forward-leaning mindset and a positive attitude towards change and improvements. We value personal growth, experimenting with new ideas, and finding new ways to make both our products and our work more efficient. Your ability to find solutions and shape the mission as the team navigates a largely unexplored landscape is crucial. At Scania, we are paving the way for future heavy e-mobility.
Your Skills and Experience
What You Bring to the Table:
• Proficiency in C++ and Python
• Experience with connected software development or cloud solutions
• Knowledge of modern software architecture
• Fluency in English, both spoken and written
• Ability to work in a data-driven development process
• Experience with machine learning tools
Bonus Points For:
• Swedish or German language skills
• Experience with Adaptive AUTOSAR
• Experience with the automotive industry
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Why Scania?
At Scania, we are committed to driving a shift towards a sustainable transport system. Our Efficient Transport Functions team aims to improve overall transport efficiency and lower the energy consumption of our vehicles. We strive to provide end-customer solutions to improve transport efficiency and utilize battery electric vehicles in the most efficient way, contributing significantly to Scania's and Traton's high sustainability and environmental goals.
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way.
In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more.
Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Join us in making a difference. Apply today and help us shape the future of sustainable transport.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-06-28. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We may use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Marcus Engman at marcus.engman@scania.com
