Developer Experience Engineer, Platform
Wolt Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-10-14
Company Description
Wolt is a technology company that makes it incredibly easy to discover and get the best restaurants, grocery stores and other local shops delivered to your home or office. Wolt is not just a delivery app - we're a technology company building a commerce platform to seamlessly connect our millions of customers with thousands of merchant and courier partners, in real-time across 23 countries and 250+ cities. Our apps (iOS and Android) have the industry's highest ratings, largely thanks to our customer-first-mindset, which shows in how we build products and run operations. In June 2022 we officially joined forces with DoorDash. Combined, we have a presence in 27 countries, 23 of which operate with the Wolt brand and app. Wolt and DoorDash continue largely independently, with Wolt's name, brand, product, technology and team.
Working in Product Development at Wolt
At Wolt, we're about getting things done. You'll probably enjoy it here if you like taking ownership, developing yourself and being around friendly, humble and ambitious people.
The behind the scenes of Wolt is run by an awesome bunch of over 400+ planners, builders, designers and data crunchers. We call ourselves Product+, as we're the very core of Wolt's products, tools and platforms. To build our products, we work in over 40 cross-functional, independent and autonomous teams. Teams are made up of a mix of talented individuals: engineers, designers, data scientists, analysts, and product leads. Each team takes ownership for solving customer problems in the best possible way.
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
We want to have all sorts of people in our team - people like you and me, and people different from you and me. To be able to work with diverse teammates - when it comes to gender, age, ethnicity, life background, sexual orientation, political views, religion, or any other personal trait - we consciously aim to offer equal opportunity for everyone to work with us. This is because we believe diverse teams make the most thought-through decisions and build things in the most inclusive way.
Join us today to build Wolt together!
Job Description
Design, develop, operate, and maintain cutting-edge solutions that allow for reuse and extensibility while solving primary problems at scale.
Build and maintain backend solutions, working in the code to understand at a detailed level how the software works.
Cultivate a deep understanding of how your systems impact our developers and other systems.
Help grow other engineers technically by mentoring, pairing, and developing learning opportunities.
Contribute to a culture of engineering excellence and strengthen the technical expertise of our engineering and product teams.
Drive data-driven decisions to enhance the developer experience and implement proactive changes impacting the entire organization.
Qualifications
Must haves:
Proven experience as a Developer Experience Engineer, Backend Engineer, or similar role.
6+ years of hands-on experience in software engineering and designing systems at scale.
Strong understanding of software development processes and best practices.
Proficiency in or willingness to learn at least one of the following programming languages: Python3, Go (we primarily use Python and Go in our team).
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git).
Proactive, data-driven mindset with the ability to drive changes that impact the entire organization.
Good working knowledge of databases such as PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cassandra.
Nice to haves:
If you have done any of the following, Nodejs, TypeScript, and ReactJS or Rust.
Experience with CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Buildkite, Argo Workflows, or similar.
Proficiency in scripting and automation (e.g., Python, Bash, Go).
Familiarity with containerization and orchestration tools (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).
Experience with Bazel, Spinnaker, and other build and deployment tools.
Knowledge of package management, compliance & validations, and metrics.
Experience in supporting large-scale development teams across multiple locations.
Familiarity with on-call rotations and SOX compliance.
