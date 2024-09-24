Developer Experience Advocate
2024-09-24
The Cloud and Platform Team in SAS provides various capabilities to enable our product teams to build cloud-native solutions with great developer experience and provide them a platform to innovate. We support our product teams who are organized in value streams with several products. The Cloud and Platform Team is segregated into several sub-teams which focus on different areas.
About the Role
In Developer Experience (DevEx) Team, which is one of the sub-teams in The Cloud and Platform Team, you will lead and shape our Developer Experience initiatives in the areas below.
Community building and management: this includes organizing events, building communities, and fostering engagement and collaboration among developers.
Developer education: developer education is all about providing developers with the resources and training they need to succeed with a product or technology. This includes creating documentation, tutorials, and other resources that help developers get started and learn best practices.
Developer experience: the developer experience is all about creating a positive environment for developers who use a product or technology. This includes designing user-friendly application programming interfaces (APIs), creating effective documentation, and building easy-to-use developer tools.
You will play a key role in empowering our product teams, improving the developer experience, and fostering a software engineering culture.
Challenges you will work on:
• Develop and manage our internal developer platform (IDP) to provide a self-service platform for developers to manage their services and applications, documentation, templates to follow paved path and best practices.
• Manage and implement developer tooling to standardize the ways of working and improve the developer experience and productivity with lifecycle management of the tools including licenses, user management etc.
• Drive and build inner-source culture and encourage product teams to contribute to Builder's Library (Reference implementations & guidelines - By developers for developers).
• Manage and facilitate Tech Radar discussions and keep the tech radar up to date with requirements from the tech community.
• Foster an engineering culture among our developers by organizing events like Tech Talks and Hackathons (SAS HAX) for knowledge sharing and networking.
• Cross collaborates with product teams to share best practices on testing methodologies, and quality assurance processes to ensure the highest quality in software development.
• Ensure that security best practices are integrated into the development process and provide guidance on writing secure code.
• Gather feedback from developers, analyze data, and work with teams to make data-driven improvements to the developer experience.
• Drive and develop training programs and workshops to empower our developers with the skills and knowledge along with the tech community.
• Mentor and coach juniors technically and develop them.
Who you are:
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, Software Engineering or relevant experience.
• You have a strong background in software development with a good understanding of DevOps and Security practices. Experience in a Developer Experience, Developer advocate or similar roles will be preferred.
• You have great communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams, developers and stakeholders.
• You have strong problem-solving abilities and a data-driven mindset. You are pro-active, willing to learn new skills and suggest improvements.
• You can prioritize and drive initiatives in coordination with the team members and stakeholders.
• You are a professional with a positive attitude and a team player, helping and coaching team members.
• You are passionate about improving the developer experience and a drive to stay current with industry trends.
• You are willing to participate in OnCall rotation (once a week in every 2 months).
What we offer:
• Located at SAS head office in Frösundavik, Stockholm with access to gym, restaurant, café etc. along with flexibility to work remotely.
• SAS has an attractive travel offering to all employees with discounted airline tickets for you, your family and friends to travel the world at great prices.
• Good pension scheme and standard benefits as part of collective agreement (Kollektivavtal).
• Opportunity to be a part of digitalization and modernizing our IT landscape journey with cloud native tech stack and modern practices.
