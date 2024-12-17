Developer Evangelist / DevRel
2024-12-17
We are setting up a dream team of developers to build the next-generation server framework for Flutter. Take this unique opportunity to get in on the ground level, get equity in the company, and create the server technology of the future. Serverpod is a scalable app server for the rapidly growing Flutter community. It was founded by a former Google engineer with previous startup experience who worked at the Flutter team in Silicon Valley.
This position is primarily on site in our Stockholm office, but we can make exceptions for extraordinary candidates.
You will:
Work with some of the world's top Dart and Flutter developers.
Create tutorials - both in written form and as videos.
Give talks at conferences and Meetups.
Develop demos that showcase the abilities of Serverpod.
Get involved in all levels of the product-everything from code generation and analysis, database layers, and developer tooling to Flutter demos and website frameworks.
We think that you:
Are passionate about developer experience and great at producing programming tutorials.
Are great at communication, an excellent writer and comfortable in front of a camera.
Have given tech talks, or that it is a skill that you want to master.
Are comfortable working remotely or in person.
Want to build something big.
Bonus if you also:
Have a degree in computer science or similar.
Have professional experience in Dart and Flutter development.
Know Postgres, Redis, and Docker.
Have experience from deploying servers to Google Cloud and AWS. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Serverpod AB (org.nr 559337-1213), https://serverpod.dev
Serverpod Jobbnummer
