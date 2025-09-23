Developer Asic
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Ericsson Silicon develops tailor-made, high-performance solutions for present and future RAN needs. Our Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) power cutting-edge System on a Chip (SoC)-a game-changer in telecommunications. With signal processors (DSPs) and accelerators, our technology enables high-performance, energy-efficient, and lightweight network solutions.
We deliver RAN Compute solutions that consume 30-60% less power than industry benchmarks through a holistic co-design approach across silicon, hardware, and software. Our flexible and modular architecture fuels next-gen connectivity with 5G and 6G capabilities.
We are expanding our ASIC IP unit in Stockholm and Lund, pioneering industry trends. We seek an experienced Senior Verification Engineer to drive innovation and shape the future of telecommunications.
Why Choose Ericsson Silicon?
• Innovate with Purpose: Engage in projects that have a tangible impact on society by facilitating advanced connectivity solutions that power smart cities, IoT, and next-gen mobile networks.
• Work-Life Harmony: We believe in taking care of our people. Enjoy a balanced work-life environment where your well-being comes first so you can perform at your best without compromising your personal life..
• Dynamic and Collaborative Culture: Be part of a vibrant team that values creativity, innovation, and collaboration. Our diverse and inclusive environment encourages sharing ideas and pushing the limits of what is possible.
• Global Influence: Join a company with an extensive global reach, contributing to projects that span continents and touch millions of lives.
• Continuous Learning and Growth: Take advantage of ample opportunities for professional development, including training programs, mentorship, and career advancement pathways.
What You'll Do:
• Craft and execute top-notch verification plans, ensuring every detail is covered.
• Design and refine cutting-edge verification environments for peak performance.
• Develop and maintain UVCs, leaving no design corner unverified.
• Lead both random and directed testing strategies to catch elusive bugs.
• Utilize advanced coverage techniques to achieve exceptional verification completeness.
• Drive continuous innovation, enhancing product quality, efficiency, and workflows.
Skills you bring
• Expertise in ASIC or FPGA verification at IP, sub-system, and chip levels, using SystemVerilog UVM. Possibly over 8 years of experience in Verification.
• Hands On experience designing UVM test environments and driving coverage closure
• An insatiable curiosity, ready to learn something new daily and apply it to make a real difference.
• Creative problem-solving skills-you see challenges as opportunities for innovation.
• Collaborative spirit and the ability to thrive independently, with exceptional communication skills.
• Results-oriented mindset with a passion for continuous improvement, always seeking more innovative, faster solutions.
• Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or a related field. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "773527-43671010". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Anitha Pulluru 46 0000 Jobbnummer
9522622