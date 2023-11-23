Developer Asic (739154)
2023-11-23
About this opportunity
Interested in advanced electronics such as digital signal processing and the newest control logic? Do you get exited by digital design? What about steering and leading and participate in the 5G and 6G wave? Then, we are looking for you!
Our department ASIC and IP Design in Stockholm is responsible to develop Digital ASICs for all existing and future mobile standards. We are working with innovative technologies, tools and methodologies.
We wish to have several experts, creative and sophisticated design and verification engineers to join teams.
What you will do
Participate and be responsible for Verification planning & Verification specification.
Prepare & build needed Verification environment (creation/adaptation/maintenance).
Create Test cases.
Use and develop of uVC 's.
Hold the usage of reference models.
Constrained random testing.
Create of Coverage matrix.
Write verification reports.
To be successful in the role you have
Master of Science or equivalent experience in Electrical or Embedded System or similar.
Contact with people and networking.
Results in delivering and meeting customer expectations.
Minimum 4-6 years of significant experience.
Innovating, adapting, and responding to change experience.
Planning and Organizing skills.
Experience in hardware verification in System Verilog using OVM/UVM, System level verification, formal verification, programming skills in C and/or C++, using the System Verilog (SV) tools and UVM methodology, System Verilog, Software design for an embedded environment.
Experience of verification methodology in general.
Working in a team responsible for IP or subsystem development, including modelling, RTL design, block and subsystem level verification.
Drive continuous improvements in products and processes and develop competence in the technical domain.
Experience as a designer, as you will implement and systemize IP or subsystem designs that enable 5G communication.
Familiarity with hardware design (System Verilog).
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Application:
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note we cannot accept applications via email.
Primary location for this role: Kista, Sweden.
For specific questions please contact Recruiter: Aleksandra Rusa-Warda aleksandra.rusa-warda@ericsson.com
You will report to the ASIC IP Line Manager.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
