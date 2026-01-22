Developer
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 58 000 students and 6800 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.About the Research and Innovation Services
The Research and Innovation Services is a unit within the University Administration at the University of Gothenburg. We are around 30 employees organized into four overall areas of responsibility - research support, legal support, management support and innovation & utilization.
Together we constitute a stimulating, well-informed and development-focused workplace that provides support in matters related to research and utilization, primarily to researchers and partly to other employees, in collaboration with university management, faculties and operational support. We have many contacts with the surrounding society, we often work in an international context, and together with similar functions at other higher education institutions we keep ourselves updated and develop our support and our skills.
The University of Gothenburg is part of the European University Alliance EUTOPIA - a university alliance of ten European universities (in Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Romania, Slovenia, and the United Kingdom). For EUTOPIA, sustainability, inclusion, collaboration and international cooperation are in focus and one of the aims of the collaboration is for universities to become more diverse and innovative actors that impact society. In this ambition, employee and student co-creation is an important part, and the Research and Innovation Services is therefore leading an intrapreneurial initiative to promote this.
About the position
We are looking for a full-stack developer who wants to work with prototype development and early technical implementation of web-based software. The work involves supporting a few parallel software projects that are currently in a very early stage (from conceptual ideas to simple wireframes) and concretizing them by quickly developing simple, working prototypes that can be easily tested with intended users.
The proposed solutions have been initiated by employees and students at the universities that are part of the EUTOPIA collaboration, selected as relevant to take forward and so far developed primarily on a theoretical level - and they are now ready to be tested through a first prototype. Based on the feedback collected from the tests, they are expected to be iterated and further developed.
You will work independently, but in close dialogue with the project teams, and you will have quite a lot of freedom in both technical choices and working methods.
Whether any integration with existing web infrastructure for continuing within EUTOPIA or within one or more of the universities involved will be included in the scope of the current service depends both on the pace of progression of the projects and whether the solutions are deemed relevant to integrate. However, the main purpose of the phase you will work in is to test and iterate, not to build for implementation and integration.
Work tasks
• Translate ideas and concepts into functional, testable digital prototypes
• Propose technical choices with a focus on rapid validation of needs and functionality
• Develop simpler, early phase, web-based applications
• Integrate feedback from user tests and further develop the solutions
• If necessary, integrate prototypes with existing systems or web services
• If necessary, ensure that the solutions handle sensitive data in accordance with GDPR and principles for information security in public operations
• Report and coordinate with project teams
Qualifications
The following technical qualifications are required for the job:
• Experience in designing simple UX flows and creating basic user interfaces (e.g. with tools like Figma, Sketch or equivalent)
• Experience in one or more modern programming languages (e.g. Python, JavaScript/TypeScript or C#)
• Solid experience in frontend development (including frameworks or libraries like React, Vue, Angular or equivalent)
• Basic to solid experience in backend development (e.g. with Node.js, .NET, Django or equivalent frameworks)
• Preferably, you also have experience in different types of tools for AI-enhanced development (such as Lovable, Replit, Cursor or similar)
To be successful in the role, you should also possess:
• Ability to work independently and take full responsibility for the technical parts of a project
• A high degree of responsiveness and being comfortable with uncertainty and exploration
• Experience in, or a good understanding of, working with software solutions in very early stages and the importance of rapid iterations
• Ability to balance technical quality with development speed
You should be able to communicate fluently in English, both spoken and written. As the University of Gothenburg is a Swedish authority, it may be an advantage to be able to understand written Swedish, but it is not a requirement to be able to communicate fluently in Swedish, neither spoken nor written
Read more and apply here:
Göteborgs universitet | Developer for early prototyping and concept development of web-based software
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
