With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. TRATON employs more than 103,000 people and operates 33 production and assembly sites worldwide across 12 locations in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Through our range of trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles, and together with our partners and customers, we're driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.
About the Role
We're looking for a Frontend Developer to join our small team within Traton Charging Solutions and take ownership of building and refining internal management interfaces that power our business operations. This is a hands-on role that blends UI development with UX thinking, where you'll get the opportunity to collaborate directly with stakeholders and help shape how internal tools look and feel all the way from designs in Figma to implementation. You'll be working on a Svelte frontend project using TypeScript and Tailwind, focused on delivering clean, intuitive tools for internal users. While Svelte experience is ideal, we're also open to developers with a solid React background who are eager to work with Svelte due to its similarities.
What You'll Do
• Building and maintaining user interfaces in Svelte written with TypeScript
• Taking ownership of the full lifecycle, from design to implementation
• Translating stakeholder requirements into simple wireframes and UX flows in Figma* Implementing wireframes and UX flows from Figma into the user interfaces
• Collaborating with the rest of the cross functional team to design effective internal tools
• Help with improving the developer experience, UI consistency, and performance
What We're Looking For
• University degree
• Minimum 2 years of development experience with Svelte or React
• Experience working with internal component libraries* Comfortable using Figma for prototyping
• Strong eye for UX, enjoy contributing to product design and usability
• Pragmatic mindset: balance speed, quality, and business impact
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
• Ability to work independently, manage time effectively, and prioritize tasks
• Enjoys working in fast-paced environments
What Traton Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including our office space at Vasagatan 16. With a structured development plan and courses, Traton supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Traton also hosts events for employees and their families.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-15. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Erik Gådin, eMSP Technical Lead, erik.gadin@se.traton.com
