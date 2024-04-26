Developer
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-04-26
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
The group People & Culture IT Solutions supports Scania with People & Culture (P&C) IT-solutions, covering the whole lifecycle, from requirement analysis to implementation and production. Scania's business is changing over time, and we are on a journey phasing out older applications and implementing modern technologies. We are replacing local solutions with a global way of working and a more consistent application landscape.
Our product - HR Hub , is an independent integration data platform developed in AWS Cloud platform. It enables us to store , transfer and transport data from a master source system to multiple down stream system.
Now, we're on the lookout for a senior full stack developer with leadership capabilities that will work for enhancing our product and optimizing its current features .
The role
You will play a vital role in our group, supporting our teams with your technical expertise. It will include Design, develop, test, deploy, customize, and integrate solutions using Microsoft web and database technologies on AWS platform.
As senior developer in the team we expect you to support and guide your team members as well as being part of technical refinement and discussions with corresponding roles in our other teams as well as our Architects.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in computer science, software engineering, or related field
8+ years of experience as a Full stack developer who is well versed in integration, transformation and storage.
Hands on experience in Amazon S3, EC2, AWS Lambda, Step functions, DynamoDB, Amazon RDS( MS-SQL), SQS, SNS, Cloud watch, IAM, API Gateway, ECS, ECR.
Good knowledge of Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD pipeline, test driven development.
Expertise in .Net Core, C#, ASP.NET, MVC, RESTful API, Swagger.
Good knowledge on Microservice based architecture.
MS SQL Server, MS Entity Framework core.
Hand on experience in Front end web technologies - Angular, Typescript, JavaScript, HTML, CSS
Strong communication, collaboration, and time management skills
Attention to detail and quality-oriented mindset
Fluent in English
Key Responsibilities
• Understands and adheres to development methodology, standards and principles.
• Thorough understanding of application architecture, deployments, monitoring, health checks
• Implementing the best practices and coding standards of the project.
• Develop and maintain technical design based on requirements.
• Get actively involved in Training , self-development & knowledge sharing.
Application
Your application should include a CV and personal letter. Please make sure to apply on or before 17-05-2024
For more information
Please contact :
Petra Sandström (Manager IZFB)
Phone +46 8 553 82 694
Mobile: +46 7008 83 243petra.sandstrom@scania.com
.
Number of Openings: 2.0
Part-time / Full-time: Full-time
Regular / Temporary: Regular
Country / Region: SE
Location(s): Södertälje, SE, 151 38
Workplace: Hybrid
Welcome to Apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8643263