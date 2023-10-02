Developer
Synteda AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-10-02
Synteda AB assist companies to embrace the era of artificial intelligence and Computer Vision effectively and take advantage of its vast possibilities by delivering innovative solutions. We understand how Computer Vision and AI can benefit the society. We stand ready to use our expertise to facilitate businesses in their journey into the era of AI. We work with several clients with various industry fields in close collaboration with top universities in Sweden.
Synteda is actively working on several unique products and solutions in various fields. Dream-innovate-create is our work process were our ideas go through different stages. We create successful solutions by checking feasibility of our product idea (POC) and develop our solution working with agile methodologies until we reach a complete full-scale product.
Synteda has a core team of highly qualified experts that provide assessment to identify challenges and explore different ideas to enhance effectiveness and develop specific algorithms to overcome company challenges. Synteda is built on ethical awareness, curiosity, transparency, respect, participation and last but not least science.
We have offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm and Cracow. Synteda is growing rapidly and we are looking for a talented developer to join our team of experts. You will work on our various platforms and customer assignments.
Responsibilities
Develop efficient applications that meet our quality standards.
Conduct system testing to ensure accurate results and optimal performance.
Determine most efficient and accurate way to accomplish tasks.
Deployment of quality products.
Adopt best practices and share them across the team.
Required skills and qualifications
Strong knowledge and experience in C#/.NET/Java.
Previous experience in Python, C/C++/R/Matlab/Scala.
Working proficiency in databases, e.g. SQL, MySQL.
Experience in cloud services, e.g. Azure, AWS, Go Cloud.
Knowledge of Javascript/Typescript and HTML5/CSS.
React (or Angular or Vue.js with the ability to adapt).
Knowledge of systems analysis, system design and database architecture.
Strong analytical and problem-solving.
Ability to work independently and as a team member.
Experience of agile development methodologies.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written is required.
