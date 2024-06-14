Desk Side Technician
2024-06-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Sala
, Linköping
, Skövde
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
HCL
We are a $13+ billion global technology company, home to more than 224,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud, and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products.
HCLTech is a globally recognized leader in the Tech and IT industry, but we've never forgotten the start-up mindset that got us here. We've always approached our work with an idea-first attitude because every one of our accomplishments -no matter how big or small -can be traced back to an idea's single spark.
It's that spark -that inner drive -that sets our people apart from our competitors. It enables us not just to pull off game-changing feat after game-changing feat but to better our world in the process. We want you to find your spark. Because that's what drives you to be better, be more and ultimately, be more fulfilled.
Desktop Support Technician:
This role will be to provide overall hardware/software support to employees and incoming new hires. The position will assist in providing weekly reports, inventory management, and other administrative tasks as needed.
The successful candidate must be capable of providing optimum customer service to a wide variety of users through professional commitment and dedication.
Note: Candidates must be eligible to work in Sweden
Fluent level in Swedish and English
Job Description:
Language : Swedish and English, other language would be nice
Minimum 2 years of experience as Desk side support and/or administration
Multi-tasking and punctual
Knowledge and troubleshooting skills on MS Office and Windows OS
Basic understanding of IT Infrastructure at computer level
Strong Customer service skills
Strong written and verbal communication skills
Ability to handle unforeseen and stressful situation
Ability to welcome customers at the IT Kiosk and help them with basic IT request (eg. provide IT accessories, help to reset password (hardware issue will be worked by technician)).
Basic knowledge on mobile device (Apple OS)
To collect parcels received in a daily basis
To perform Exit Process (employee leaving the company)
What we offer
Competitive salary and performance bonuses
Opportunity for career progression
Young and vibrant team environment
Social benefits package
Professional on-boarding and on-going trainings
Are you willing to build up your career with us? - We'll be happy to receive your resume in English!
• Your personal data is secure with us.
• * Only candidates selected for interview will be contacted
Benefits
A supportive, diverse and global team with a brilliant culture.
Competitive compensation and benefits that includes up to 25 days' vacation per year, various insurances like Term life and Business Travel insurance. These are apart from the statutory benefits applicable in the country. Employee benefits are regulated by an internal policy that contains full details regarding the entitlement and conditions for the benefits as per the law of the land.
Great opportunities to make the role your own, upskill yourself and get involved with exciting projects.
Total Wellbeing is our focus. Alongside your professional excellence, you join the likeminded colleagues to create a larger impact within the company and society at large in your chosen area of passion - CSR Council, Diversity Council, Women Connect, Sparks - Engagement Champion to name a few.
To know more about us visit - www.hcltech.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-14
E-post: anshika.patyal@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Sveavägen 21 4TR (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8749474